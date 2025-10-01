Bahumi Mhlongo on her first solo leading role in ‘Loved Out’

'The first thing that pulled me into portraying this role was the logline, before I got the script,' Bahumi Mhlongo said.

Actress Bahumi Mhlongo says she fell in love with the story of her new film, Loved Out, even before reading the script.

“The first thing that pulled me into portraying this role was the logline, before I got the script. I loved seeing a story that was so diverse,” Mhlongo tells The Citizen.

In Loved Out, Mhlongo plays the role of a 27-year-old self-styled mogul running her restaurant; however, behind the filters, she’s one bad review away from total collapse.

Together with her no-nonsense, scandal-prone mother Gloria (played by Khabonina Qubeka), Ruva is trying to drag their family restaurant RU AND GLO’S out of the gutter and into gourmet territory.

“It’s not just an entertaining story… I like that this character takes you on a journey of authenticity, and it’s something that resonates a lot [with me],” said Mhlongo.

The film is written, directed, and produced by Zimbabwean-South African Tendayi Nyeke. It premiered on 26 September 2025 at NuMetro, Ster-Kinekor, and CineCentre theatres in South Africa.

Its Zambia and Zimbabwe release is on 28 November 2025.

This is Mhlongo’s first solo lead role in a film; her other lead came in the form of Love, Sex and 30 Candles, where she was a co-star alongside three other actresses.

Loved Out Family

The cast comprises Qubeka, comedian Tumi Morake, Ayakha Ntunja, Marcus Mabusela, Thulani Nzonzo, Jefferson Lan-Linden, and Eliazer Shadung.

“They were absolutely amazing to work with,” Mhlongo shared of the cast.

She added that Qubeka was the wildcard on set.

“In fact, I even fail to believe that she was acting in her character, because her character is very much like her, very unpredictable. She just brought the humour on set,” shares Mhlongo.

Qubeka is the mother to Mhlongo’s character in the film, and this also permeated on set as they worked.

“I would say that she really brought in a lot of the very nurturing attributes for me on set. In a sense that I got to learn a lot about the industry; staying true to yourself, discovering yourself and being yourself,” said Mhlongo.

Mhlongo is the daughter of Somizi Mhlongo and Palesa Madisakwane.

She says she’s had times when it was challenging living under her parents’ shadow; however, she’s also learnt to embrace the family she comes from.

“It’s a matter of embracing it as part of my journey. It’s very easy as someone who is born of parents who are public figures to see the name that your ancestors have and your parents have created, as burden and I realised it’s more of a blessing than anything because on the one end, I get to have a viewpoint that many others don’t get to have when you come into this industry, so my decisions are more informed,” she shared.

Dealing with Lymphedema

Mhlongo was diagnosed with lymphedema over a decade ago, and she opened up about it earlier this year.

Lymphedema is a chronic, incurable condition characterised by swelling resulting from a buildup of lymph fluid in the lymphatic system, most commonly affecting an arm or leg. Mhlongo has it in one of her legs.

“I’d be lying if I said I was okay with it,” Mhlongo said.

“Initially, I thought that by being okay with it, it gave me the sense of strength, but I realised that I was pretending to be okay, but I’m not…and I think that’s also okay. I’m not okay with having the condition, but I’m okay with who I am,” she said sagely.

She says the condition itself is not okay to deal with because of the challenges it brings.

“The discomfort of it all, firstly…it’s pretty rare, and it can be pretty difficult for people to comprehend because I walk fine, I can sit, I can stand, I’m not disabled, but it does restrict my movement in a number of ways.”

Mhlongo says it gets painful when standing for too long, for example, when she’s in a queue.

“But I haven’t let it stop me from movement and from being. I still audition for roles, my career is moving forward and I’ve not let it stop me.”

She says going through the battle with the condition has drawn her closer to God.

“I praise God because my relationship with Him started before I had this condition, and I think had it not been for Him I really wonder where I would have been, not just with this condition but in many other respects in my life.”

“Things like this should push you closer to the one who you know can heal you.”

Podcasting

Mhlongo has stepped into the podcasting realm, with her channel officially launching on Wednesday.

The first episode of the weekly podcast will feature her introducing herself to the audience, with subsequent episodes showcasing guests.

Her first guest is Shaka iLembe leading actor, Lemogang Tsipa.

