Bahumi Mhlongo opens up about her battle with lymphedema

Diagnosed with her swelling disease over a decade ago, she speaks about lessons learned.

Actress Bahumi Mhlongo has recently opened up about her ongoing battle with lymphedema, a chronic condition that causes swelling in the body’s tissues.

Bahumi revealed she was diagnosed with lymphedema over a decade ago.

In an Instagram post, she spoke about the pain she experiences and the lessons she has learned along the way.

“There’s a trauma response I’ve had trouble breaking with regard to my leg (amongst other things) and it’s this: pretending to be fine when I most certainly was not,” she said.

She shared that for much of her life she would mask her pain to avoid being a burden to others.

“In the moments I felt this pain, I kept quiet about it… Pretending to be fine when I most certainly was not. Minimising the effects of the pain I felt to avoid ‘being’ a pain to others. Because my pains were minimised as I grew, I developed a very toxic yet often celebrated coping mechanism.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘You’re one of a kind’- Bahumi pens heartfelt message to Somizi

Bahumi: ‘Take heed of your health’

Bahumi emphasised the importance of self-care for better health.

“If God brings to attention your health – emotionally, mentally, and physically – you shouldn’t feel bad or responsible for addressing your wellbeing. Take heed. Seek help,” she added.

She also highlighted the importance of trusting in God’s grace, even during the most challenging times.

“God’s grace is sufficient. I felt the pain, the frustration, the battle to ‘keep positive’ but He really sees us. It’s easy to ask Him questions like ‘Why me?… Why would You, if You love me?’

“Be grateful for the rain, for the shelter, for the legs, for the sight, for the rest, for life… we all have things we’re struggling with, and they ought to draw us to humility.”

NOW READ: ‘Wicked’ movie star reportedly in South Africa after stunning Oscar performance [VIDEO]