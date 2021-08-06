Connie Ferguson pens appreciation post to South Africa

Lerato Maimela

It has been a week since South Africa received the devastating news that Shona Ferguson had passed away after a difficult battle with Covid-19.

Sweet messages and tributes to the late filmmaker and his wife, Connie, have been flooding social media as close friends, family members, and colleagues share their deepest condolences with the Ferguson family, and they also shared some memories which they had the pleasure of experiencing with Shona.

Connie has taken to social media to pen an appreciation post to everyone who has supported her and shown her family love through this difficult time, sending a small message to her daughters and grandson to stay strong and soldier on through their mourning.

“My daughters Sedii Matsunyane-Ferguson and Ali Ferguson, my sister Atosie Pilane and my grandson Ro, we have held each others’ hands so tight during this trying time. Dad lives on in our hearts and the many great memories we’ve shared over the past 20 years.

“He’ll always be with us. God will give us the strength to soldier on and heal our broken hearts. To my brothers and sisters on both sides, God is still God. He will see us through.

“I really have no words but to say thank you. Thank you South Africa, the continent and the world at large for the outpouring of love, words of comfort and prayers. My family and I appreciate you. God bless you all,” wrote Connie in her post.

The actress then went on to thank Broodie Funeral and Nono Events, the two events companies that helped in planning Shona’s beautiful send-off.

“Broodie Funerals and Nono Events, thank you for giving my husband a send-off worthy of a king. There’s never been anything ordinary about this man of God, and to the last moment, he had to put on a SHO,” said the actress.

ALSO READ: Shona Ferguson’s funeral: ‘Our love does not die’, says Connie

Constance then ended off her post by thanking her late husband for the best 20 years of her life, and assuring him that she loves him and that she knows that he is with them all in spirit.

“To my ANGEL SHO, thank you for the best 20 years of my life! I love you and know that you are with us in spirit. One day we’ll be reunited, and all the angels in heaven will rejoice,” she wrote.