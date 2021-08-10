Shaun Keith Alfred Bonett, Pearl Thusi’s man and worth R17 billion

Lerato Maimela

Actress and television personality Pearl Thusi has once again made headlines, but this time it’s not for her controversial tweets.

The actress has been in a relationship for some time now, and as much as she has tried to keep her love affairs on the down low Sunday World alleges that she has recently revealed that she is in a relationship with businessman Shaun Keith Alfred Bonett after filing papers in the High Court in Johannesburg to apply for an order to adopt the daughter of her recovering drug addict relative from KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Sunday World, Thusi revealed Bonett’s identity and the relationship that they are both having as one of the motivating factors to persuade the court to grant her custody of her relative’s daughter.

The actress also revealed that she and Bonett are planning to get married, and that Bonett has also welcomed the child which she is looking to adopt, as his own.

“I am in a stable relationship with a loving, caring and honest man, Shaun Keith Alfred Bonett, who owns a global conglomerate of business and philanthropic foundations, and whom I am planning to marry. He too has happily accepted…as his own,” said the actress in the court papers.

Before announcing who her boyfriend is, the Queen Sono star had left her fans and followers in the dark for months, guessing and speculating who her mystery man might be.

Who is Shaun Keith Alfred Bonett?

The 50-year-old is an Australian entrepreneur and property developer who founded the business Precision Group. Bonett is also the chairperson of Litigation Lending Services, Skyfii and Lenders Direct, and is also a director and strategic advisor for various entities in which Precision has interests.

The successful entrepreneur debuted on the Business Review Weekly Young Rich list in 2006, placing third with a net worth of $220 million (R3.2 billion), and was ranked as Australia’s Richest Person 40 and Under in 2008.

The Australian now currently has a net worth which is estimated to be around $1.17 billion (R17.3 billion).

Philanthropy is also very important to the businessman as he serves as vice-chair of Life education Australia, as a director of the Princess Trust, as well as a founder of his own charitable organisation.

In 2004, Bonett got married to model Vanessa Baron. The two welcomed their daughter, Eve, into the world in 2006, and then went on to start their joint charitable foundation, the Heartfelt Foundation.

The foundation offers an online platform that enables its users to find information and donate for charity programmes.