Heiress Paris Hilton set to have a ‘three-day wedding affair’

America media personality Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Milliken Reum are in the midst of planning their big wedding day, and the star has revealed that their wedding will be a three-day affair.

Paris and Carter got engaged earlier this year when he asked Paris for her hand in marriage on her birthday. The heiress took to social media to post a series of videos and pictures from the beach proposal, and expressed in the captions how excited she was to be spending the rest of her life with Carter.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love and I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise.

“As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said ‘yes’, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. To see more photos of my birthday dream come true,” said the socialite.

The Cooking With Paris star revealed on her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her wedding was going to be like a three-day occasion.

When Fallon asked her how many outfits she would be wearing at her wedding, she said that she might have 10 dresses.

“We’re planning everything – it’s very stressful. It’s gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening. Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes,” she said.

The actress also revealed that her pet Diamond Baby would be involved in the wedding ceremony.

The preparations for Paris and Carter’s big day, as well as their nuptials, will feature in the star’s new reality television show, Paris in Love.

In July, Hilton slammed rumours that she was pregnant with Carter’s child. Addressing the issue on a podcast, she said she was waiting for the wedding to take place first before she got pregnant, so that she could fit perfectly into her wedding dress.

“I cant wait to have kids of my own in 2022, but right now I am just preparing for the wedding,” she said.