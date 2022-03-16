Kelis loses husband Mike Mora to cancer

Kaunda Selisho

Singer, songwriter, chef and entrepreneur Kelis is in mourning after losing her husband, Mike More, 37, to cancer.

A member of her team Steve Satterthwaite from Red Light Management confirmed the news in a statement to Entertainment Tonight which reads as follows:

“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”



E! Entertainment reported that Mora worked as a photographer and had been battling cancer for two years.

The publication further reports that Mora announced his cancer diagnosis on Instagram in September 2021.

In the post, Mora explained how he decided to get checked out a year prior to his announcement after experiencing “the worst pain” in his stomach, as well as a loss of appetite and back pain.

“It was a bit late. But just in time,” wrote Mora after being hospitalised just days after welcoming a baby girl with Kelis.

The pair were raising their daughter along with Kelis’ two sons aged 6 and 12. One son she had with Mora and the other from her previous relationship.

A series of medical investigations by his health care providers revealed that he had stage 4 stomach cancer that had spread to the lymph nodes in his back. Daily Mail UK reports that at the time of his diagnosis, he had been given 18 months to live.

Mora married Kelis, 42, in 2014 and the pair later moved to a remote farm in Temecula, California where they had been living until recently.

After sharing most of his journey towards recovery via social media, he explained – on his Instagram page – why he was so open about his experience.



“I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this – a life altering disease full of questions and doubt – maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through. You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. Sh** can be over just like that!”