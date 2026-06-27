WATCH: Highlights from the Lifestyle scene this week

Let’s get into what’s been happening this week, because as always, Mzansi did not disappoint. Miss SA 2026 First up...

Let’s get into what’s been happening this week, because as always, Mzansi did not disappoint.

Miss SA 2026

First up – Miss South Africa has dropped its Top 24, and singer Azana is officially in the running.

It’s a notable crossover, since pageantry and the music scene don’t usually overlap this directly. We have

the full list of finalists on the website, but if you’ve been following Azana’s music journey, this is a

whole new lane for her – and honestly, a smart visibility play either way.

Musician and law student Makhosazana Azana Masango. Picture: Instagram

Credo V Daniels

Now, a little drama – Credo V Daniels’ team is speaking out after backlash over his first live

performance, blaming technical issues for what went down.

We all know a bad mic or sound system can sink even the most talented performer, so the question is whether fans are buying the explanation or just calling it damage control after the fact.

Melanie du Bois

From the 7de Laan set to the political stage – Melanie du Bois is swapping scripts for speeches as

she starts a new chapter in politics.

We’re seeing more and more soapie stars leverage their public profile into other careers, and it raises an interesting question about how much “actor” and “public figure” overlap in SA.

WhatsApp Plus

On the tech side – in South Africa, priced at R28.99 a month.

Meta’s been testing this premium tier since April, and it’s basically about personalisation, not new

core functionality – think custom chat themes, exclusive stickers, custom app icons, the ability to pin

up to 20 chats instead of just three, plus extra notification and ringtone options.

There’s even a free one-month trial, though you do need to load payment details upfront. Important to flag: free users keep all the core stuff – messaging, calls, video – untouched.

This is just Meta chasing another revenue stream the way it has with Facebook and Instagram subscriptions.

Jub Jub

Jub Jub is back in the headlines, saying he’s “shocked” by allegations levelled against him.

Details are still emerging on this one, so we’re not getting ahead of ourselves – but it’s clearly a story we’ll need to keep tracking as it develops.

International acts coming to SA

Some exciting news for the gig calendar – Grammy winner Maxwell is set to perform in South Africa

over Women’s Day weekend, and R&B veteran Kenny Lattimore returns to Cape Town this September

for a one-night-only show.

Both are big wins for SA’s live music scene, which has been on a serious upswing with international acts choosing to route through the country again. Mark your calendars, because tickets for shows like this tend to move fast.

Tortellino D’Oro saga

And of course, we have to talk about THE viral restaurant story of the week. Tortellino D’Oro has run

out of Oaklands for around four decades as a beloved family-run Italian spot, but its newer Sandton

Gate branch – open less than two months – found itself in a full-blown social media storm.

Inside the glamorous launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business with stunning interiors, authentic Italian fare, and a multi-generational gathering of friends and supporters. (Photo: Supplied)

It started when content creator Thandeka Hlongwa posted a TikTok detailing a double-payment dispute

and an unpleasant exchange with the owner, which racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

From there, other diners piled on with their own complaints about service and pricing, and the branch’s

Google rating took a serious hit – a textbook case of what’s called “review bombing.”

The good news: the actual money dispute has since been resolved, with Hlongwa confirming the extra

payment was tracked down and the funds released back to her by her bank.

But the bigger conversation here is about how fast one viral moment can tank a new business’s reputation, fair or not – and we unpack that fully on citizen.co.za.

Basadi in Music Awards

And to close us out on a high note – Zee Nxumalo is leading the nominations for the 2026 Basadi in

Music Awards.

It’s a strong showing and a nice reminder of how much homegrown female talent is

dominating the charts right now.

Congratulations are in order, and we’ll be watching to see how she does come awards night.