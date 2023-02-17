WATCH LIVE: AKA’s memorial service

Kaunda Selisho

Preparations are underway for the memorial service of rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA.

The memorial service is set to begin at 3pm at the Sandton Convention Center.

The service was announced by his family on Tuesday, and tickets were made available for free via WebTickets, to ensure that capacity constraints for the venue were adhered to.

The tickets ‘sold out’ within hours and the Forbes family then had to issue a statement not only urging people not to show up if they did not have a ticket but to not pay people for tickets.

“Megacy, thank you for your overwhelming response to the Supa Mega’s celebration of life. All tickets have been fully subscribed and no more tickets will be allocated or issued.

“Please be reminded that anyone who does not have a ticket can still be a part of this experience by joining via live stream,” read a statement shared on AKA’s social media accounts.

Presidency denies request for AKA state funeral

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa denied Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s request to have a state funeral for the slain rapper.

The request came on Wednesday, when the provincial premier wrote to the president asking for the state funeral as they believed the late rapper had made an immense contribution to society.

AKA will receive a private provincial funeral on Saturday, the day after his memorial service.

Friends covered AKA’s body and stayed with Tibz until he passed on

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (popularly known as AKA) | Picture: Instagram

Speaking at a memorial service held for Tibz at Johannesburg’s Sacred Heart College on Thursday, friend Sthe Mabanga gave some insight into the final moments of chef and businessman.

He told those in attendance that the chef had travelled to Durban for his birthday celebration.

Mabanga told mourners in the hall how his last weekend with Tibz went before that fateful Friday night when he got the call that his friend had been shot.

“I spoke to him again, probably around 9 [pm]… and then the news started streaming in, it felt like the world had just stopped. Just nothing made sense, all I could see was that smile. We stopped everything we were doing and we drove to where he was.”

He commended friends who made sure to quickly cover Kiernan’s body and stay with the wounded Tibz right up until police had to collect the bodies at around 3.30am.

“The experience showed me the bond that they had, Tibz loved Kiernan. He loved him, he always called him his kid, even if they were not talking.”

Additional reporting by Sandisiwe Mbhele.