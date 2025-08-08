Soul music legend Anthony Hamilton has landed in Johannesburg ahead of his highly anticipated Women’s Day concert.

Sharing the stage with South African music royalty, soul music legend Anthony Hamilton says this performance is all about love, connection, and giving his fans exactly what they want.

‘I did my research, I know what Mzansi wants’

Speaking at a press conference alongside local favourites Zonke, Vusi Nova, Sjava, and R&B star Joe Thomas, Hamilton expressed his excitement. He is thrilled to be performing for a South African audience once again.

“I did my research. I know what Mzansi wants to hear,” the American crooner said with a smile. He hinted at a carefully curated setlist designed with his largely female fanbase in mind.

“This show is about love. It’s about understanding what women want to hear,” Hamilton added. “And trust me, they’re in my inbox! They tell me exactly what songs to sing, and I listen.”

A star-studded line-up for Women’s Day

The concert, set to take place in celebration of Women’s Day, promises an unforgettable experience. Sharing the stage with Hamilton are powerhouse local talents including Zonke, Nova, and Sjava. These artists are known for their emotive performances and deep connection with their audiences.

Nova teased a blend of nostalgic and fresh sounds, saying, “We’ll be doing some old classics and new music for the audience. There’s something for everyone.”

Hamilton: “I’m gonna show up, show out, and tear my shoes up.”

Known for his gritty, heartfelt voice and unforgettable stage presence, Hamilton made it clear he’s not holding back.

“I’m gonna show up, show out, and tear my shoes up,” he said, drawing laughter and applause from the room.

But behind the humour is a deeper message. Hamilton wants his performance to leave an emotional imprint.

“I care about the people,” he shared. “I want people to feel connected to who I am, not just as an artist, but also as a father and a man. I don’t want to be that guy who comes to Mzansi just to perform and leave. I want to connect”.

A concert not to be missed

Anthony Hamilton during a press conference at Primedia Place on August 07, 2025, in Sandton, South Africa. The artist will be celebrating the women of South Africa on Women’s Day on August 9th at the iconic DP World Wanderers Stadium. (Picture via Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

As Women’s Day approaches, this soul-filled celebration promises more than just music. It’s a heartfelt tribute to the strength, beauty, and spirit of women. The event will be led by one of the greatest voices in soul music today.

Tickets are already selling fast, and if Hamilton’s promise to “tear his shoes up” is anything to go by, audiences are in for a powerful, passionate, and deeply personal performance.