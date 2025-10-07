Black Coffee to host ‘Africa Is Not a Jungle’ benefit concerts in Durban and Johannesburg

The concerts are scheduled for 8 November in Durban and 29 November in Johannesburg.

Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee is set to host two benefit concerts under the Africa Is Not a Jungle banner next month.

The events are scheduled for 8 November in Durban and 29 November in Johannesburg.

The concerts aim to celebrate African music, culture, and creativity, while also supporting social upliftment projects.

Founded by Black Coffee, Africa Is Not a Jungle was created to challenge stereotypes about Africa and promote the continent’s music and artistry.

The platform highlights African talent and connects local artists with global audiences.

NOW READ: Sun El Musician ‘looking forward’ to sharing stage with Major League DJz

Uplifting communities in need

This year, the movement has partnered with the Black Coffee Foundation.

For every ticket sold, R20 will be donated to support under-resourced communities across South Africa.

The superstar’s foundation helps underprivileged and disabled people through education, empowerment, and community support, promoting independence and inclusion.

In June this year, the foundation raised over R500 000 to assist flood victims in the Eastern Cape.

ALSO READ: Black Coffee foundation raises R500 000 for Eastern Cape flood victims

It distributed food, clothing, and toiletries to those who lost everything in the floods.

“The pain and loss in Mthatha weigh heavily on us all. We send heartfelt condolences to families grieving loved ones.

“Our relief efforts continue, providing essentials to those affected — your kindness makes this possible,” said the foundation.

NOW READ: ‘I was inspired by the courage of women’: Zion on new Showmax docuseries ‘Slay Queens’