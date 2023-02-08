PICS: Boity stuns in shimmering blue evening gown at 2023 Grammys

Xanet Scheepers

It was a big night for South Africa at the Grammy’s on Sunday, 5 February, in Los Angeles, California.

Musicians Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and flutist Wouter Kellerman flew the South African flag high when their song Bayethe won the Best Global Music Performance award at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

While Mzansi celebrated with the trio on social media, South African television personality, rapper, actress and model, Boity Thulo flew to Los Angeles to support Zakes, Nomcebo and Wouter.

Boity flew business class to Los Angeles on Saturday, taking to Instagram to share snaps of herself enjoying a glass of Champagne in style.

A new business venture

While unconfirmed, it seems one of the reasons why Boity travelled to Los Angeles was not only for pleasure, but business as well.

A newly launched website www.img-africa.co.za describes themselves as being the representatives of some of the biggest talent on the African continent.

Over on their very new Instagram account, the description says that it is: “Home to Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Boity. Representing, booking and growing brands in the entertainment industry. This is #IMGAfrica”.

In an Instagram post on her own account, Boity congratulated Zakes for his Grammy win, and shared a picture of her and Zakes in the first frame where he was tagged as well as the Instagram account of Independent Media Group Africa.

Boity is no stranger to success, as she was named as one of Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 in 2019 for her contribution in the music and entertainment sector.

ALSO SEE: WATCH: How Nomcebo’s Grammy beaded gown was made

Boity puts her best fashion foot forward at the Grammys

As a model Boity knows how to handle herself in front of the camera and she showed off every angle of her gorgeous Otsile Sefolo gown.

Otsile Sefolo specialises in high-end fashion and is often the go-to place for stars looking for innovative fashion to show off on the global red carpets.

They have dressed several celebrities including Lira, Pabi Moloi, Tumi and the Volume, Eda Rose, Trevor Gumbi, Zizo Beda, the Generations cast and many others.

The high-end fashion brand works according to appointments only and offers a range of services from ready-made dresses and suits to custom-made evening wear and wedding dresses.

The starting price on a ready-made evening dress is R2 500 while their wedding gowns start at R25 000.

NOW READ: ‘She looks like a 2 700-year-old vampire’ – Madonna’s ‘new face’ harshly criticised