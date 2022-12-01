‘True love never dies’: Connie and Shona’s 21st wedding anniversary

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Beloved actress Connie Ferguson paid tribute to her late husband Shona Ferguson on their wedding anniversary.

Since Shona’s passing on July 31, 2021, Connie has continued her tradition of monthly commemoration of her late husband, including marking his birthday.

Connie and Shona’s wedding anniversary

On Wednesday, this was no different as Connie celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary, sharing a heartfelt message and a picture of their wedding day on 30 November 2001.

She wrote: “This day 21 years ago. Tomorrow never came for my bestest friend, but I know how much he loved me. There’s a great comfort that comes with that, knowing just how happy you made someone in this lifetime, and how happy they made you. True love never dies, and I carry this love with me in my heart and soul for eternity. Thank you for the beautiful everlasting love and memories my ANGEL SHO.”

Last year Connie said she was “not okay” on their 20th wedding anniversary, as it was just four months after he passed away.

“This day [was] 20 years ago. Four months without you, Sho. Today I’m not okay,” said Ferguson in her caption.

Kings of Joburg season two

Last week, Connie shared an advertisement promoting the upcoming new seasons of Kings of Joburg, a production by Ferguson’s Production cocreated by Shona and Netflix.

The ad also showed other South African hits on the streaming platform such as Blood & Water, Young, Famous & African and How to Ruin Christmas in which viewers can expect more seasons.

ALSO READ: Would you pay R17k to see Kevin Hart front row? Twitter reacts

Connie posted a video of the private screening of season two of Kings of Joburg, including a live mural by an artist of Shona. Connie is seen emotional in the video, as guests prayed with her.

It is unclear if Shona’s character, Simon “Vader” Masire, the charming head of the family’s criminal business, was recast or will appear in the series.

Connie captioned the video: “XVI . 1 John 4:18. There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.”

Fans and colleagues shared their love and support for the actress, as they gear up for the streaming of the show. Netflix hasn’t announced dates when the new season will be released.