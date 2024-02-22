‘Dear Feb, you’ve hurt me’ − Lerato Kganyago opens up about another miscarriage

This is the fifth miscarriage that Lerato has publicly spoken about.

Media darling Lerato Kganyago has bravely disclosed her struggle with yet another miscarriage.

The Metro FM presenter said she miscarried a few days before Valentine’s Day.

“On the 12th is when my incredible gynaecologist broke the news. I’m much better than last week; my parents have been next to me and have carried me! Thank you to those that have been checking on me. I was so hopeful,” she added.

Lerato extended her gratitude to those who have supported her during this time. She added: “Pardon my silence. This was the happiest but became the most painful part of this month of love!

Thank you to my supportive colleagues, my bosses, my family, and my friends. I’m strong and will never give up. I’m a phoenix. I will be back. Dear Feb, You’ve hurt me,” she wrote.

Other miscarriages

In 2021, Lerato took to her Instagram stories to open up about her fourth miscarriage.

“I was pregnant. I’m sure you guys saw that I was really big… then I had a miscarriage. Yes, I had a miscarriage this year again [2021], it was my fourth miscarriage,” she wrote.

She said she was about three to four months pregnant at the time of her loss, adding: “This is something that I didn’t want to discuss, but since we’re having [an] honesty night … I was looking forward to this pregnancy. I thought this time around I had made it through because I had been trying so hard for a while.”

