Pop stars are so back? Internet worries over Tyla, but she was just having a good time [VIDEO]

A viral video depicting Grammy-winning South African sensation Tyla being carried over the shoulder by a male team member following her São Paulo, Brazil performance had tongues wagging on Thursday.

Plot twist: she was really just enjoying the Brazilian nightlife.

The clip, which quickly spread across social media platform X, captured the Mr Media hitmaker appearing limp and dressed in white as security hurriedly carried her to a black SUV while photographers’ flashing cameras illuminated the scene.

In the video, she seems to be covering her face, which fans depicted as her being shy or embarrassed.

After she was put securely in the car, a bystander’s voice can be heard faintly in the background saying, “Thank you, guys,” before the footage ends.

The internet lost its mind (again)

The dramatic footage sent Twitter into detective mode faster than you could say Water.

Viewers immediately jumped to the worst conclusions, with many fearing the amapiano pop star had suffered a medical emergency.

Meanwhile, others went full conspiracy theory, suggesting she may have been drugged or was battling exhaustion.

“I’m so worried, what happened?” one social media user asked. Another posted: “These crazy people prolly drugged her cuz ain’t no way!”

The timing made it even more confusing for fans. Just hours earlier, Tyla had absolutely slayed it at H&M’s Brazil launch event, serving energy alongside Anitta and Gilberto Gil.

During her performance of Mr Media, she even took a moment to address her haters, boldly telling the crowd: “Too many people lying on my name.”

She was giving main character energy with zero signs of fatigue.

Tyla during her performance of “Mr. Media” in Brazil



Plot twist: She was just turnt

By the next morning, the mystery was solved. Sources close to the artist revealed that the pop star was perfectly fine.

“You guys, Tyla is okay, she was just drunk as heck last night… she found the video funny,” read one social media post from sources familiar with the situation.

One of Tyla’s fan pages delivered the tea on Thursday, sharing what her team had confirmed.

“You guys, Tyla is okay. She was just drunk asf last night, and her team decided it’s time to take her home. In fact, she found the video funny, as confirmed by a member on her team, so don’t worry :)”, the fan account said.

Another echoed this sentiment, stating, “She’s okay, guys, she just partied a little too hard.”

Tyla fans’ thoughts and opinions

Once the panic died down, social media became a battlefield of hot takes. Some fans were living for the chaos, while others questioned whether this was all an elaborate publicity stunt.

Critics pointed out the lack of discretion from Tyla’s team, noting that the SUV’s windows remained open and no one attempted to shield her from cameras.

“Why would the guy PURPOSELY have his window rolled down with cameras on his side? This is publicity all,” wrote one suspicious user.

Meanwhile, others were just vibing with the whole situation.

“Y’all over here freaking out over Tyla getting wasted while she’s chilling, reposting TikToks,” noted one fan who was clearly team “let the girl live”.

Brazilian drinks hit different

Brazilian social media users offered cultural context for the situation. “You guys are so exaggerated, she just drank too much cachaça, she’s just drunk, Brazilian drinks are strong,” explained one user.

In what many considered an iconic pop culture moment, Tyla herself appeared to address the situation by posting a picture of Beyoncé looking turnt up while sitting in the back seat of a car and smiling.

One fan perfectly captured the ridiculousness of it all, writing: “Tyla passing out at a party, having the whole internet worried about her and then posting this iconic tb [throwback] is comedic genius.”

Speculative contextual tea?

Some commenters suggested the incident should be viewed within the broader context of recent social media criticism Tyla had been experiencing.

They speculated she may have been dealing with stress and simply wanted to unwind with a drink.

At the end of the day, this whole situation perfectly captures how the internet can turn a simple “celebrity had too much fun at a party” moment into a full-blown emergency.

But hey, at least we got some quality memes and Tyla got to show us all how to handle viral chaos with grace and a perfectly chosen Beyoncé pic.

