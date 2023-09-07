Kourtney Kardashian on how she underwent fatal surgery to save her baby’s life

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian is grateful to her doctors who saved her baby's life.

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share her experience of undergoing a critical, life-saving surgery for her baby.

Kourtney, who is married to the American musician Travis Barker, shared on her Instagram how thankful she is for the doctors who saved her baby’s life during a critical surgery and how she feels incredibly grateful for this miraculous moment.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” read her Instagram post.

ALSO READ: Zola taking charge of his social media profile after imposter swindles event organisers

Unexpected urgent surgery experience

While expressing her gratitude, Kourtney mentioned that she had three uncomplicated pregnancies before this and did not expect to have to undergo a life-threatening surgery suddenly.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍,” she wrote on her post.

Travis Barker’s gratitude to fans

American musician Travis Barker, also expressed his thankfulness for the sudden and miraculous turn of events.

He took to his social media page and extended his gratitude to his fans for their support and prayers.

God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday. September 6, 2023

Resuming of tour

Travis Barker, who is part of the rock band Blink-182 also announced that the tour will resume on Friday.

The band informed fans on Friday morning, 1 September, that they have been forced to postpone three dates on their European tour due to what was described as “an urgent family matter” that required drummer Travis Barker’s attention.

The band was already in the UK when this turn of events happened and the trio still have dates in London, Birmingham and Manchester scheduled for their tour in October.

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

NOW READ: Meet Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies’ new girlfriend, Ashleigh Ogle