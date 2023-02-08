Is Jub Jub taking legal action against Moja Love?

Citizen Reporter

Media personality and Uyajola 9/9 host, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, is reportedly on the cusp of taking TV channel Moja Love to court.

It was reported by the Sunday World that Jub Jub hasn’t been paid his salary by the channel because of his alleged assault on his business partner Keabetswe Mokoena.

There were reports that he hurled derogatory insults at Mokoena, but he denied the allegations against him.

Reportedly the insults were directed at Mokoena’s mother’s private parts.

The incident took place at the Moses Kotane Arts Festival, an event they both organised.

Moja Love CEO is not happy

Sunday World reported that Moja Love CEO Aubrey Tau is not happy with Jub Jub’s reported behaviour, where he allegedly violated the channel’s anti-gender-based violence policy.

An anonymous executive told the publication that the musician should be “punished severely“ as he allegedly broke company policy.

It was further claimed that Tau is considering terminating the TV host’s contract which is reportedly ending in March. Jub Jub’s position on the channel was in jeopardy after the rape allegations brought against him by Amanda Du-Pont and his comments against Kelly Khumalo which were widely criticised.

However, he managed to keep his job.

The Ndikhokhele artist allegedly sent a lawyer’s letter to Tau demanding his January salary be paid by this Friday or face legal action.

Unpaid salary

In the lawyer’s letter seen by the publication, Jub Jub’s contract was signed on 18 March and asked for a year.

The letter read: “It is our instructions that our client is contracted to you as the performer for the show called Uyajola 99 effective 18 March 2022 in terms of a written agreement (“the contract”).

“The contract, on this score, was concluded on or about 18 March 2022. Our client was on those basis (sic) contracted on a permanent basis for a duration of 1 (one) year and thus the contract as aforestated still subsists.”

The letter proceeds to say they are “shocked” that Jub Jub did not receive his monthly salary for January 2023. His legal team says this didn’t put him in financial jeopardy but was a breach of his contract and is unconstitutional.

The Citizen reached out to Moja Love for comment and is still waiting for a response.