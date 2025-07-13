WATCH: ‘A scammer trying to scam me as me’ – Fake Connie Ferguson calls the real one

Experts say there has been a significant rise in these types of cybercrimes in South Africa.

Actress and producer Connie Ferguson recently took to Instagram to warn her followers after a scammer attempted to impersonate her.

Scammers are increasingly using the names and images of public figures to deceive unsuspecting victims.

From fake investment schemes to bogus giveaways, con artists are exploiting social media and messaging apps to pose as well-known personalities.

“Time for a short story,” Connie wrote, sharing screenshots and a video.

She said she received a WhatsApp message from someone claiming to be “Connie Ferguson”. When she checked the number on Truecaller, it appeared as “Madonsela”.

The scammer then video-called her using an old clip from a live workout session she had posted during lockdown.

“After a few seconds, they dropped the call and texted, ‘You saw me, right?’” she said.

Connie made it clear that she does not offer any investment opportunities and urged her followers to remain vigilant.

“Thieves are using AI to convince you that they are whoever they say they are. If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Don’t be manipulated into losing your common sense because times are hard.”

ALSO READ: ‘A true role model’: Connie Ferguson to judge Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025

Rising cybercrimes

Cybercrime Unit Specialist Investigator Mike Bolhuis previously told The Citizen that in recent years, there has been a significant rise in these types of cybercrimes in South Africa.

“This surge can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing number of techniques and tools available, the growing popularity of social media platforms, and the public’s heightened trust in celebrities.

“It goes without saying that people often fall for ‘get-rich-quick’ schemes, especially when a ‘celebrity’ is encouraging them to get involved,” he said.

NOW READ: New beginnings: Rugby WAG Marise Pollard on building a new family home after moving from the UK