LaConco teases her status with Jacob Zuma

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Nonkanyiso Conco’s (LaConco) relationship with former president Jacob Zuma still piques the interest of many people and the former Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) star continues to tease people about where they stand.

Despite not returning to RHODurban, LaConco still grabs the spotlight as she has kept this up with surprise appearances of Zuma on her social media accounts.

When the couple were together, they were very private about their relationship. LaConco refused to let cameras into her private life despite being in a reality show about women and their families, a criticism that came from many viewers.

However, since she has stepped out of the reality TV glaze she seems to be poking fun at this.

In season two, there was much conversation on LaConco’s apparent relationship with a man dubbed ‘Petal’, however, viewers never got to see who this potential lover was.

“It’s an ad”

On Sunday, LaConco teased a quote on her Instagram stories that if she ever posted a man on social media, “just know he paid for it and its an ad”.

She then posted a picture of Zuma laughing with the hashtag #AD with laughing emojis.

LaConco teases status with Jacob Zuma on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram @_Laconco

LaConco and Zuma were pictured attending a political function at the KwaZulu-Natal State of the Province Address in January. The pictures and videos of them together sparked rumours there may be rekindling their romance.

The former couple split in 2020 after getting engaged in 2018.

The new housewives

Season three of RHODurban has sparked plenty of debate on Twitter especially about the new housewives which include Maria Valaskatzis, Mbali Ngiba, Slindile ‘Slee’ Wendy and a notable mention of Sanelisiwe ‘Sane’ Bhengu.

Halfway into the season, it appears original cast members Sorisha Naidoo and Annie Mthembu have developed a bond with fan favourite Slee and Maria.

The trio often is posted on Sorisha’s Instagram account, she refers to them as her “tribe”. The pictures coincide with their trip to the Drakensberg on the latest episode on Showmax.

