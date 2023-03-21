Daily news update: Load shedding court case, EFF national shutdown and Zuma vs Downer

Citizen Reporter

‘Load shedding is not an act of God’ – ANC, Eskom responsible, court told

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC. Picture: Gallo Images

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi has put the blame squarely on African National Congress (ANC) for the country’s electricity crisis, arguing that its successive administrations since 1999 failed to increase Eskom’s generation capacity due to mismanagement and corruption.

Advocate Ngcukaitobi is representing the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and 18 other litigants in their application for an interdict compelling government to exempt essential services like public health institutions and schools, among others, from load shedding.

The matter is being heard on Monday, by the full bench of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria until Friday.

National Shutdown: At least 550 protesters arrested for various crimes, says Natjoints

EFF protest on #NationalShutdown marching around Johannesburg CBD. Photo: The Citizen/Sibongumenzi Sibiya

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) says at least 550 protesters have been arrested for various crimes ranging from public violence to intimidation, on Tuesday.

This after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took to the streets across the country to demand an end to load shedding and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

The number of tyres that were confiscated throughout the country remains at 24 300.

National shutdown: ‘I know where Malema’s children go to school’ – Nhlanhla Lux

Soweto Parliament leader Nhlanhla Lux outside his house. Photo: The Citizen News/Sibongumenzi Sibiya

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Sinawo Thambo dismissed claims by Soweto Parliament leader and activist Nhlanhla Lux as “baseless nonsense”.

This after Lux said the EFF and Julius Malema were involved in the alleged bombing of his home at 4am on Monday morning.

Lux also claimed police arrested an EFF executive leader during this morning’s patrols around Soweto amid the EFF’s national shutdown.

Zuma’s case against Downer ‘meritless’, ‘abuse of court processes’

Former President, Jacob Zuma at the High Court in Johannesburg, 19 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Former president Jacob Zuma’s case against State Advocate Billy Downer is not sustainable, the Pietermaritzburg High Court heard on Monday.

According to Downer’s lawyer, Advocate Geoff Budlender, SC, who addressed the court on Monday, Zuma’s case against Downer was “meritless”.

Zuma in September initiated private prosecution processes against Downer, whom the former president has accused of leaking his medical report to News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

ActionSA replaces fired councillors in City of Tshwane ahead of mayor election

ActionSA supporters join the party’s leadership at the Orlando East Communal Hall in Soweto on 29 August 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

ActionSA has announced the replacements of three councillors in the City of Tshwane who were recently dismissed from the party.

Last week, ActionSA’s senate resolved to terminate the memberships of Nkele Molapo, Mandla Mhlana and Mpho Baloyi.

Molapo was the first councillor to be shown the door on Monday following accusations that she had shared information with her husband, former ActionSA member Abel Tau, who left the party last year and has since formed his own party, United Africans Transformation (UAT).

Close to 2,000 infants died at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in the past three years

A general view of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on April 28, 2020 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi)

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has revealed that 1824 infants died at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital between 2020 and February 2023.

Phaahla revealed this in a written reply to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Naledi Chirwa’s questions in parliament.

Phaahla further clarified that the provision of ambulances was the responsibility of Gauteng EMS, not the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

‘He doesn’t care about us’ – Pearl Thusi slams Ramaphosa’s presidency

Pearl Thusi slams Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency. Picture: Instagram @pearlthusi

As the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) national shutdown is underway on Monday, some celebrities have openly spoken against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership, including Pearl Thusi.

The protests are largely a call by the EFF for Ramaphosa to step down and the constant bouts of load shedding.

Actress Pearl Thusi who was in Los Angeles, United States, wondered from the hub of Hollywood if the national shutdown would be effective.

Pirates coach Riveiro expects fight to finish with SuperSport for second place

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates might have closed the gap between them and SuperSport United in the race for a second place finish in the DStv Premiership, but coach Jose Riveiro knows United will continue to fight.

Pirates, who are in third place on the league standings, beat second placed SuperSport 1-0 in a league clash played at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers got the only goal of the match through Tapelo Xoki’s penalty in the second half, to help the Buccaneers go to 37 points after 23 games, while SuperSport are on 39 points.

