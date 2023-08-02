Lebo M reportedly headed for his 4th divorce

By Lineo Lesemane

South African composer and TV personality Lebohang Morake, better known as Lebo M, is reportedly divorcing his wife, Pretty Samuels.

The pair tied the knot last year and celebrated their first anniversary in February this year.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Lebo said he was blessed beyond measure to have Pretty in his life.

“It’s our first anniversary as husband and wife. Thank you, Pretty Samuels. I have no words. How blessed I am, beyond measure and anyone under the sun’s imagination. I love you,” he wrote.

According to TshisaLIVE, Lebo M said he has already instructed his attorneys about the divorce and added that he will not reveal the cause of their divorce.

“I will not be drawn into salacious allegations and innuendos about my business and personal life. I will be going ahead with the divorce and have already instructed my attorneys,” he said, as quoted by the publication.

Meanwhile, Pretty has denied the divorce allegations, as reported by Zimoja. The publication claims she doesn’t know anything about the divorce.

“Even now, I am busy running errands with the kid. These are news to me,” she reportedly said.

Lebo M’s other failed marriages

During his interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill last year, Lebo got candid about his failed marriages.

He said he had been married three times and had recently married his fourth wife, Pretty.

Speaking about his relationship with his ex-wife, Nandi Ndlovu, he said she destroyed his relationship with his son Tshepiso.

“I don’t have any ties with my son right now. Our relationship is non-existent. I removed him from everywhere,” he said.

Lebo and Nandi were together from 1993 until 2007 and had three children together.

He also touched on his relationship with Angela Ngani-Casara, whom he was in a relationship with, on and off, between 2008 and 2021.

Angela was also part of Lebo’s hit reality TV show called Lebo M − Coming Home. He said the Angela that people saw on screens was different behind the scenes.

“Everyone who knows Angela and me privately would tell you that, the Angela you see on screen is not the real Angela. I’m a villain on the show. It’s confusing when you see a person you love become a different character on camera.”

Chilling with legendary Lebo M st 3pm 🏂🏽🏌‍♀️😂



➡️https://t.co/BGdBEwSohp pic.twitter.com/3T0Dge2vYM— MacG 🇿🇦 (@MacGUnleashed) July 21, 2022

