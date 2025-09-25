Lebo M’s tribute concert to Joseph Shabalala held despite family efforts to halt it

The event at the Playhouse Theatre on Wednesday celebrated the life and legacy of the Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder.

Lebo M’s African Icons Tribute Concert in honour of the late Joseph Shabalala went ahead on Heritage Day in Durban, despite objections from the Shabalala family.

The event was held at the Playhouse Theatre on Wednesday and celebrated the life and legacy of the Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder.

“Joseph Shabalala is a world-class icon worthy of being honoured on Heritage Day,” Lebo M said ahead of the show.

“My three pillars inspired by him are to spread joy through music, spread love through music and unite the world through music.”

The star-studded concert was hosted by Minnie Dlamini, with Palesa Tembe handling red-carpet duties. Performers included Boity, Big Zulu, Naima Kay, The Legacy, Mnqobi Yazo, Phila Dlozi and Blaq Diamond.

Family distances itself

Earlier in the week, the Dr Joseph Shabalala Foundation released a statement distancing itself from the concert.

The foundation, together with Shabalala’s widow, Thokozile, said it had not been consulted or informed about the event.

“While we appreciate the sentiment behind this event and recognise the efforts to honour Dr Shabalala’s extraordinary legacy, it is important to underline that the proper protocols and communication channels were not followed.

“Neither the foundation nor Mrs Thokozile Shabalala were consulted or informed prior to the announcement or planning of this tribute,” the statement read.

Shabalala also confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday that she was exploring legal action to halt the show.

“I always welcome people who seek to celebrate his life in different forms. But I need to be informed in order to grant permission and support that initiative.

“Anyone using Dr Joseph Shabalala’s name without permission is breaking the law, so legal action should take effect,” she said.

Isolezwe reported on Wednesday morning that the High Court in Johannesburg had dismissed an urgent application to stop the concert, allowing the show to go ahead.

