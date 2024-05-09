Celebs And Viral

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

9 May 2024

03:56 pm

LIVE: Mpho Sebeng memorial service at Joburg Theatre

The 30-year-old actor died in a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mpho Sebeng-memorial

Gone too soon. Actor Mpho Sebeng’s memorial service is underway at the Joburg Theatre. Picture: mpho_sebeng/Instagram

The memorial service of Mpho Sebeng is taking place from 4pm at The Joburg Theatre, in Braamfontein.

A number of industry folk are expected at the memorial service, looking at the number of tributes that have poured in for him since his passing.

“I like to believe that he knew that I loved him because he was one of the (few) people I had the courage to tell. He made it safe to do so – I know that many will attest to this,” said actress Thuso Mbedu in her reflection of her friendship with Sebeng.

Award winning choreographer Gregory Maqoma, who never worked with Sebeng directly but followed his career from afar, was torn to learn of his passing.

“I followed his career and always seen him as a shining star and well-rounded performer with a beaming personality. It is really sad to read of his untimely passing. Mpho was really one of the brightest stars of his generation,” Maqoma told The Citizen.

In his last post on Instagram a few days ago, Sebeng quoted French physician Havelock Ellis, jotting:

“The art of living lies in the mingling of letting go and holding on.”

Read more on these topics

Joburg Theatre memorial service Mpho Sebeng

