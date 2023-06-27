WATCH: Nando’s rips the SA government a new one… again

By Narissa Subramoney

As a nation that might be the unwitting, unpaid cast members or extras in Mzanzi’s ongoing movie, we’ve become comfortably accustomed to Nando’s chicken franchise flame grilling officials on our behalf.

In their latest advert, promoting its delicious chicken strips and rice hotpot, Nando’s stages a bogus awards ceremony commemorating the most outrageous Mzanzi movie plots, based on actual events of course.

WATCH: Nando’s new advert: #KeMovie

Nando’s: Worst actor award nominees

From the movie: “The Comrades in Arms, from Russia with Love”, one can only assume the politician Nando’s chose to rip off is none other than International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, who has been at the forefront of telling Western leaders and journalists where to jump off when it comes to South Africa’s fiery romance with Russia.

The second worst actor nominee comes from the movie, “The inside man: The great escape”. The only man powerful enough to turn media coverage away from South Africa’s extra hot love affair with Russia: Serial rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester.

In the single most audacious prison escape, Bester enthralled the nation as more details about the plot and top officials involved emerged.

The third nominee is from the movie titled: “The Buffalo Solider, Everything undeclared all at once”, which was cleverly named after 2023’s best-performing movie at the Oscars starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh, “Everything everywhere all at once”.

The fourth nominee is from a “Puss in Boots” spoof, “The power players from Puss in Cahoots”, except the main actor is more of a fat greedy cat, rather than the sword-swinging loveable feline from the original movie.

Seeing as how our former deputy president was known as “the quiet cat”, we are going to take a wild stab at who the fat cat in “Puss in cahoots” is.

The show cuts off when the gatvol South African female half of the TV-watching couple switches off because “its too much drama”.

In the end, Nando’s hot pot wins for all of Mzanzi’s hot plots.

