Former ‘Egoli’ and ‘Villa Rosa’ actor on his new job as salesperson at a car dealership

A number of TV shows were canned in 2023, including 'Nikiwe', '7de Laan' and 'The River', leading to a number of actors without employment.

Actor Marlon Roelfze at his new his workplace. Picture: Supplied

Accepting your reality can be hard if that reality is abject misery. But former Egoli actor Marlon Roelfze has done so, by taking up the modest job of a salesperson, as acting opportunities have run dry.

Some viewers will remember Roelfze as the bouncer of The Rainbow Club, Shaun Gillian.

“In a nutshell I lost everything…The only thing I have is two bicycles,” Roelfze told The Citizen.

The 50 year-old was recently hired by a car dealership in Pretoria after having looked for employment without any luck.

“A friend of mine who work opposite the road from the dealership called and asked if I’m still looking for work and told me about this opportunity… and then a guy from the company called me for an interview,” said Roelfze.

There were struggles and limited opportunities prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, but even those have worsened since the pandemic.

A number of TV shows were canned in 2023, including Nikiwe, 7de Laan, DiepCity, Gomora and The River.

Industry challenges

Prior to being employed, Roelfze found it hard to even get to auditions because that requires money.

“Everything is in Joburg, coming from Pretoria I’d probably have to spend about R500 on petrol. You can’t tell the casting director that you don’t have money,” said Roelfze.

The last production Roelfze was involved in was SABC 2’s Swartwater, which was shot during Covid-19 and it last aired in 2021.

“It was difficult shooting because we’d have to stop shooting when someone coughed… a lot of money was lost in that production because of Covid, that’s why they stopped the show,” said Roelfze.

Before Swartwater Roelfze was on Getroud met Rugby and Villa Rosa.

Things were so dire that the actor contemplated suicide. “It was really tough… I’m a 50-year-old, without pension, I wanted to commit suicide but it was going to be selfish of me,” said the father of a 12-year-old daughter.

“She [my daughter] is my everything. I don’t get to see her that often, but we talk.”

Marlon Roelfze’ new sales career

He has been in the new job for a week and Roelfze has enjoyed it, despite not having made a sale.

“I didn’t expect to be welcomed the way I have by everyone here. At the moment I’m still in training, but I speak to clients over the phone.”

“I am very grateful that I got this opportunity. I have to sell 10 vehicles and it is nerve wrecking. I have not sold one. But I know I must just keep faith and be me. I love working with people and I love to make a difference.”

