Ntando Duma on surrogacy rumours, private pregnancy and wedding

Ntando explained why she and her husband chose to keep both their wedding and pregnancy private.

Actress Ntando Duma, now Ntando Rambani, dropped a bombshell earlier this month when she announced that she had welcomed her second baby.

The actress and her husband, Grammy Award-winning musician Una Rams, real name Unarine Rambani, shared the news just weeks after announcing their white wedding in June.

A private love story

During her interview on L-Tido’s podcast this week, Ntando explained why they chose to keep both their wedding and pregnancy private.

“We live really normal lives, and not everything we do has to be announced. We have so little that belongs to us, so we wanted this moment to be ours…

“Pregnancy is such a sensitive thing. You need to respect it, protect it and take care of it,” she said.

Speaking about how they first met, Ntando said it was at an event before they connected on social media.

“He sent me a message saying, ‘I wasn’t lying about taking you out when you’re back in Joburg, let’s do it.’ I didn’t respond for two days because I had forgotten,” she said.

She added that her husband knew she was ‘the one’ early in their relationship.

“He tells me now that he knew within two months of our relationship that he was going to marry me, and I didn’t see it.

“Firstly, I was never into marriage. Even at home, they were shocked when the letter came. I always said I didn’t see myself getting married. I wanted kids, but never marriage. I also don’t have a really good reference of marriage.”

Ntando said Una sent a formal letter to her family six months into their relationship.

Surrogacy rumours

Following their baby announcement, speculation grew on social media that the couple had opted for surrogacy.

Ntando said she came across a TikTok video where someone claimed she had struggled to conceive and had turned to a surrogate.

“And I was like, you see why we don’t throw our business into the public eye? Because people will always have something to say, and it’s not even factual.

“Just because you didn’t see me pregnant, it’s not my child? Like, what do you mean?” she added.

