Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

30 Nov 2023

03:51 pm

PICS: ‘Bonang’s choice in men will never disappoint’

She is reportedly dating David Phume.

Bonang Matheba

Multi-award-winning media personality and businesswoman, Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Bonang Matheba has been at the top of the trending topics on X since Wednesday after the man’s identity she is allegedly dating was revealed.

The multi-award-winning media personality announced in March last year that she met the love of her life.

Unlike her very public past relationships with stars like AKA, Euphonik, Slikour, and D’banj, Bonang has managed to keep this relationship under wraps.

But according to a report by Zimoja, Bonang is dating a 40-year-old Soweto-born businessman, David Phume.

The publication claims sources revealed that Bonang and David jetted off to Paris together last month for a holiday.

“They both look hot together. They are perfect for each other – Bonang deserves this kind of love. She has all the qualities a man like him would want from a woman… Their romance became clear when they started spending time together about six months ago, and they have been going strong,” a source said, as quoted by the publication.

ALSO READ: ‘F**k around and find out’ – Bonang celebrates Kumalos’ court victory over Jackie Phamotse

‘They’re gonna make cute babies’

Fans have expressed their excitement about Bonang’s relationship. One X user said: “I’m happy for Bonang. David Phume is a very handsome man.”

Another one said: “Even if this relationship doesn’t last. Bonang doesn’t owe anyone any explanation. What I like about her is that she’s living her life low-key. She doesn’t depend on any men. Financially, she got it all together on her own. Shine queen B. Much love for you.”

Bonang has not confirmed her relationship with David Phume.

During her interview with Nia Brown, Mthaux, and Okay Wasabi on YFM, Bonang spoke about why she prefers to keep her personal affairs private.

“I’ve gone much quieter. That’s because I’m 35, and the older you grow, the quieter you become, and that’s because I did all the shouting and dancing when I was 20,” she said.

NOW READ: Three artists withdraw from Hey Neighbour Festival

Read more on these topics

Bonang Matheba relationships

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime
News Hey, Big Spender! Black Friday shopper blows R800k in one go…
South Africa Valentine’s Day killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe