PICS: ‘Bonang’s choice in men will never disappoint’

She is reportedly dating David Phume.

Bonang Matheba has been at the top of the trending topics on X since Wednesday after the man’s identity she is allegedly dating was revealed.

The multi-award-winning media personality announced in March last year that she met the love of her life.

…..I’ve met the love of my life, I just wish he was ONE person. 🥺😩 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) March 24, 2022

Unlike her very public past relationships with stars like AKA, Euphonik, Slikour, and D’banj, Bonang has managed to keep this relationship under wraps.

But according to a report by Zimoja, Bonang is dating a 40-year-old Soweto-born businessman, David Phume.

The publication claims sources revealed that Bonang and David jetted off to Paris together last month for a holiday.

“They both look hot together. They are perfect for each other – Bonang deserves this kind of love. She has all the qualities a man like him would want from a woman… Their romance became clear when they started spending time together about six months ago, and they have been going strong,” a source said, as quoted by the publication.

‘They’re gonna make cute babies’

Fans have expressed their excitement about Bonang’s relationship. One X user said: “I’m happy for Bonang. David Phume is a very handsome man.”

Another one said: “Even if this relationship doesn’t last. Bonang doesn’t owe anyone any explanation. What I like about her is that she’s living her life low-key. She doesn’t depend on any men. Financially, she got it all together on her own. Shine queen B. Much love for you.”

I'm happy for Bonang, David Phume is a very handsome man😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ZkV2VAFmpC November 29, 2023

Bonang’s taste in men will never disappoint 🥰 https://t.co/5H007wExvI — IG : Karaboangel_ (@karaboangel_) November 30, 2023

I legit thought Bonang would be dating some wealthy fine Arab man rn.😂😂😂😂 — Meta😍 (@Fem_perial) November 30, 2023

Oh Bonang is eating GOODT — Sartorial Tony (@Temptingtony__) November 30, 2023

Bonang has not confirmed her relationship with David Phume.

During her interview with Nia Brown, Mthaux, and Okay Wasabi on YFM, Bonang spoke about why she prefers to keep her personal affairs private.

“I’ve gone much quieter. That’s because I’m 35, and the older you grow, the quieter you become, and that’s because I did all the shouting and dancing when I was 20,” she said.

