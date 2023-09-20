PICS: Nadia Nakai’s amazing looks at AFRIMMA 2023 in Texas

She hosted the 10th edition of the AFRIMMAs.

Nadia Nakai oozed style in the US this past weekend when she hosted the 10th edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The ceremony was held at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Texas on Sunday.

The Imma Boss hitmaker had multiple outfit changes which comprised three designer garments.

Nadia’s fashion statement at the AFRIMMAs

The first look was designed by Uganda’s leading fashion house, Monix_k’outure. Pro makeup artist, Ashley O, worked on the face beat while Nancy Glo came through with the styling.

South African fashion designer Gert Johan Coetzee made sure Nadia looked stunning in her second wardrobe change.

“Third look for the AFRIMMA awards! Congratulations to all the nominees and winners! Thank you for allowing me to host,” Nadia wrote, showing off her third garment also from Monix_k’outure.

ALSO READ: AKA, Costa Titch and other SA artists score AFRIMMA nominations

Best Female Southern Africa award

Besides carrying the host duties, Nadia was one of the biggest winners of the night. She walked away with the Best Female Southern Africa award while her late boyfriend, AKA, bagged the Best Male Southern Africa award.

Here are other winners of the night:

Artist of the Year

Rema – Nigeria

Best Male West Africa

King Promise – Ghana

Best Female West Africa

Ayra Starr – Nigeria

Best Male East Africa

Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania

Best Female East Africa

Nadia Mukami – Kenya

Best Male Central Africa

Fabregas – DR Congo

Best Newcomer

Odumodu Blvck – Nigeria

Best Gospel

Mike Kalambay – DRC

Best Live Act

Flavour – Nigeria

Best Male Rap Act

Blaqbonez – Nigeria

Best Collaboration

Spyro x Tiwa – ‘Who’s Your Guy?’

Best DJ Africa

Ms DSF – Nigeria

Best African DJ USA

DJ Freshy K– Nigeria

Music Producer of the Year

Maajabu Gospel

Best Francophone

Fally Ipupa – DR Congo

Best African Group

Toofan – Togo

AFRIMMA Album of the Year

Davido – Timeless

Lifetime Achievement Award

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo) and Timaya (Nigeria)

AFRIMMA Legendary Award

Kcee – Nigeria

NOW READ: WATCH: Makhadzi does a Beyoncé in Venda with a grand entrance at festival