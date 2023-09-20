PICS: Nadia Nakai’s amazing looks at AFRIMMA 2023 in Texas
She hosted the 10th edition of the AFRIMMAs.
Award-winning rapper, Nadia Nakai. Picture: Instagram/@nadianakai
Nadia Nakai oozed style in the US this past weekend when she hosted the 10th edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).
The ceremony was held at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Texas on Sunday.
The Imma Boss hitmaker had multiple outfit changes which comprised three designer garments.
Nadia’s fashion statement at the AFRIMMAs
The first look was designed by Uganda’s leading fashion house, Monix_k’outure. Pro makeup artist, Ashley O, worked on the face beat while Nancy Glo came through with the styling.
South African fashion designer Gert Johan Coetzee made sure Nadia looked stunning in her second wardrobe change.
“Third look for the AFRIMMA awards! Congratulations to all the nominees and winners! Thank you for allowing me to host,” Nadia wrote, showing off her third garment also from Monix_k’outure.
Best Female Southern Africa award
Besides carrying the host duties, Nadia was one of the biggest winners of the night. She walked away with the Best Female Southern Africa award while her late boyfriend, AKA, bagged the Best Male Southern Africa award.
Here are other winners of the night:
Artist of the Year
Rema – Nigeria
Best Male West Africa
King Promise – Ghana
Best Female West Africa
Ayra Starr – Nigeria
Best Male East Africa
Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania
Best Female East Africa
Nadia Mukami – Kenya
Best Male Central Africa
Fabregas – DR Congo
Best Newcomer
Odumodu Blvck – Nigeria
Best Gospel
Mike Kalambay – DRC
Best Live Act
Flavour – Nigeria
Best Male Rap Act
Blaqbonez – Nigeria
Best Collaboration
Spyro x Tiwa – ‘Who’s Your Guy?’
Best DJ Africa
Ms DSF – Nigeria
Best African DJ USA
DJ Freshy K– Nigeria
Music Producer of the Year
Maajabu Gospel
Best Francophone
Fally Ipupa – DR Congo
Best African Group
Toofan – Togo
AFRIMMA Album of the Year
Davido – Timeless
Lifetime Achievement Award
Fally Ipupa (DR Congo) and Timaya (Nigeria)
AFRIMMA Legendary Award
Kcee – Nigeria
