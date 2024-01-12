Celebs And Viral

Xanet Scheepers

By Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

4 minute read

12 Jan 2024

03:17 pm

‘I need you to close your legs’: Reactions to comment about Sizwe Dhlomo’s fresh shave

The radio host had one Mzansi woman on a ‘slippery slope’ after sharing pics of his fresh shave and haircut.

Reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo's fresh new look

Pictures: Instagram @sizwedhlomo

South African radio and television presenter, Sizwe Dhlomo had ladies’ engines revvin’ on Friday morning after sharing pics of his fresh shave and haircut.

The Radio 702 presenter had been sporting a long bushy beard since November last year and surprised his followers when he posted a selfie of his new look on X, formerly Twitter, and on Instagram.

While the majority agree that Dhlomo is a very handsome man, one Mzansi petal took her admiration to the next level.

The lustful lady commented on Sizwe’s selfies that he can do to her what Prince Kaybee did to Cyan anytime.

She is referring to the steamy sex tape of South African DJ and producer Prince Kaybee and YouTuber and TikTok content creator, Cyan Boujee (real name: Honour Zuma Zacn) that was leaked.

READ: ‘I’ve never been this broken’ − Cyan Boujee says as Prince Kaybee responds to sex tape allegations

Is Sizwe Dhlomo single and ready to mingle?  

Unfortunately, the handsome radio presenter is taken, so window shopping is the only option for the gals who hoped to get a date or something more from him.

In a 2020 interview with Metro FM’s Breakfast Show, Sizwe revealed that he was off the market and was “not afraid” of marriage.

Not much is known about the special woman in Sizwe’s life as he has previously admitted that he is not prepared to share his love life with the world.

In January 2022, The Citizen reported that the radio host was dating Kim De Morney, an industrial relations specialist.

At the time, Sizwe shared a rare photo of him and Kim in the swimming pool while on a friendcation with Anele Mdoda, Trevor Noah, Trevor’s girlfriend at the time, Minka Kelly, advertising exec Xolisa Dyeshana and chief marketing officer at Rain South Africa, Khaya Dlanga. The photo has since been removed from his Instagram account.

Reactions to the lusty comment about Sizwe’s new look

