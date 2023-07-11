Royal news update: Meghan Markle tipped for California governor role

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

In this week’s royal news update we look at Meghan Markle’s possible entry into politics and US President Joe Biden breaking protocol during his visit to King Charles at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Your weekly royal news update

Meghan plotting moves

Since getting hitched to Prince Harry, a number of people seem to have forgotten that Meghan Markle actually had a life before joining the royal family. But if reports are anything to go by, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex is plotting to carve out her own career path, beyond the acting she’s primarily known for.

Mirror reports that Markle could be heading into politics in the near future. This is according to Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell.

“Don’t underestimate Meghan, she’s ambitious. And what if she became governor of California and lords it over Hollywood.”

He continued: “[Harry and Meghan] could become a power couple. It’s not so far-fetched because they have to keep going on, they have to keep reinventing themselves because if they don’t, that brand is going to disappear, the Sussex brand will disappear.”

“The king has been very kind to Harry and Meghan because he loves Harry. He’s his son and he hasn’t taken their titles away. I mean, there are many people that would say their titles should be stripped from them because they’re no longer working royals.”

Markle is also tipped to be eyeing a return to acting. She broke onto the scene when she was part of television series Suits.

According to The Express UK, Mark Boardman, a showbiz writer and media commentator, believes Markle could return to her former career as it would enable her to “show her real self”.

“Meghan obviously has the children to worry about but acting is definitely going to be in the pipeline. Meghan wants to be a leading lady and she will definitely go back into acting. She needs to find her own career and identity,” said Boardman.

“She would be great going for the smaller, leading lady roles. That is her chance to show her real self.”

Buckingham Palace responds

US president Joe Biden was accused of breaking royal protocol during his visit to the monarch at Windsor Castle yesterday. This was after the US president tapped the back of King Charles, something which isn’t allowed.

The gesture prompted speculation that the US president had broken royal protocol, as protocol experts have previously warned against initiating “personal physical contact with a member of the royal family” unless they do so first, reports The Independent.

Buckingham Palace has responded and said King Charles III reportedly did not mind that President Joe Biden “broke royal protocol” when he patted the monarch on the back during their meeting at Windsor Castle.

A Buckingham Palace source told People that Charles was “entirely comfortable” with the gesture.

“What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations,” the source said.

In a statement to CNN, the source added: “Contrary to some reports, that is, in fact, the correct protocol.”

“Best not to initiate personal physical contact with a member of the royal family. Again, it may be that they offered to give you a hug or to put their arm around you, but usually wait and see what’s expected or what’s appropriate for the event,” Lucy Hume, the associate director at Debrett’s, a professional coaching company , previously told Reuters.

