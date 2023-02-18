Daily news update: Crime stats, another gas tank explosion and AKA’s memorial

Citizen Reporter

Cele says police have cleared 99% of DNA backlog

Picture File: Police Minister Bheki Cele in Pimville Soweto, 28 April 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Minister of Police Bheki Cele, at Friday’s release of the country’s third quarter crime statistics, announced that the South African Police Service (Saps) has cleared its DNA backlog.

“As of yesterday, 16 February 2023, the DNA backlog which was initially over 241 000 is now at 1 600. This is a 99.3% reduction in the country’s DNA backlog figures,” he said.

AKA’s killers’ identity ‘might’ be known to police, investigations still ongoing

Rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes performs during the Miss Mamelodi Sundowns 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The South African Police Service (Saps) says it cannot dive into the details of its investigation into the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Forbes was gunned down outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) last Friday.

The musician was declared dead at the scene and his close friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, died later, despite attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him.

Fuel tank bursts into flames after collision on N1 highway

A fuel tank has burst into flames on the N1 in Johannesburg on Friday, 17 February 2023, at around 11am.

According to Emer-G-Med, the tank caught alight after a collision on the N1 near the William Nicol offramp.

The tank was engulfed in flames. Emergency services attended to the scene.

WATCH LIVE: AKA’s memorial service

Rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes | Picture: Instagram

Preparations are underway for the memorial service of rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA.

The memorial service started at 3pm at the Sandton Convention Center.

AKA Memorial: ‘I gained two daughters’– Lynn Forbes on Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle

Lynn Forbes talks during her late son Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes memorial. Picture: Thami Kwazi and Kaunda Selisho

The memorial service of rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA, at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday got under way after nearly an hour-and-a-half delay.

Fellow rapper and TV presenter Nomuzi Mabena, popularly known as Moozlie, started off the proceedings as the MC as thousands gathered to celebrate the late rapper in the packed hall.

Attendees included the Forbes family, AKA’s father Tony, mother Lynn, his brother Steffan, Brittany Smith, girlfriend Nadia Nakai, DJ Zinhle, their daughter Kairo Forbes and Pearl Thusi’s daughter Thando Mokoena.

Madrid may need supporting cast to help pressure leaders Barca

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are eight points behind log leaders Barcelona in La Liga standings. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Real Madrid may need their supporting cast to step up against Osasuna and help the champions keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona, amid doubts over Karim Benzema’s fitness.

Victory at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday against Elche cut Barcelona’s lead to eight points and Madrid could make further inroads on Saturday.

