Nhlanhla Kunene opens up about his breakout role in ‘Adulting’

Here is what to expect from Eric this season.

Social media is buzzing today after the launch of Adulting Season 2, which is at the top of trending topics on X.

Nhlanhla Kunene, who plays Eric on the show, opened up about his character, saying he learnt a lot from it.

“Playing Eric has taught me that when you want something, do it for yourself. Don’t send other people. Whatever you want, own up and be a man.

“When I meet people, they tell me about how they relate to his story. It’s an honour for me, and I really appreciate the fact that I’m able to heal a lot of people through this character.”

He said he was shocked when people started embracing Eric and did not expect women to find him appealing because of his rough and ghetto background.

“I initially thought the attention would be on Bonga because Thembinkosi is an amazing actor, and the typical preference in South African storytelling is for characters with money and glamorous lives.”

What to expect from Eric in the new season of ‘Adulting’

Nhlanhla said viewers will see the intense emotional journey as Eric navigates fatherhood as a single parent of his daughter, Ncumisa.

“Season 2 is quite a journey! The stage Ncumisa is in right now, going through her teenage years, contributes to it. Eric is entering uncharted territory as a father. He finds himself unsure of how to navigate fatherhood while raising a teenage girl.”

He also shared that a lot will unfold in Eric’s life this season regarding his relationship with the boys, love interests, and more.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the relationship with the gents. This season promises a lot of banter and the exciting things we get up to as the gents. It’s going to be so beautiful to see it on screen.

“I’m also excited to see how the people are going to view Eric’s bond with his daughter and their reaction to the fact that he now has a girlfriend,” he added.

The new episodes of the 18LSDVN Showmax original will be uploaded every Monday until next year, 26 February.

