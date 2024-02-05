WATCH: The Etzebeths celebrate their one year marriage anniversary

The couple recently welcomed the birth of their first child.

The Etzebeths on their wedding day in 2023. The couple recently celebrated their one year marriage anniversary. Picture: anliastar/Instagram

Just after the birth of their first child, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia celebrated their one-year anniversary over the weekend.

The two-time Rugby World Cup-winning lock described the year-old marriage as “the best 12 months of my life”

Anlia and Eben were married on 4 February 2023 on the beautiful La Paris Estate in Franschhoek in the Western Cape.

The newly-weds wasted no time starting their own little Springbok team, subtly announcing Anlia’s pregnancy in October last year only moments after the Springboks were crowned Rugby World Cup champions for a fourth time.

The wedding

When Anlia met her Etzebeth in Melkbosstrand, north of Cape Town, she was already a well-known television personality, starring in the series Getroud Met Rugby as Sasha Richter.

According to The Perfect Proposal, who assisted Anlia and Eben with wedding planning, Anlia had fantastic ideas and knew what they wanted from the start.

“She wanted the look to be timeless, classic, and elegant with a touch of island. For example, we used white flowers and greenery with some coconuts for décor,” said the publication.

The guests got to wear white island-styled garland necklaces and her rings were handed over in a large sea shell. “We used the lawns with a marquee for the reception dinner and dancing. The ceremony was held in the rose garden, under the trees.

Anlia’s pregnancy journey

Since announcing that they are expecting, the singer and actress shared several moments of her pregnancy journey with her followers on Instagram.

In December, Anlia shared a photo of her wearing hubby Eben’s clothes, captioning the post: “Doing the 3rd Trimester like.. Living off hubby’s clothing cupboard! Sshhh. It’s the best.”

Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel jokingly commented that doing the third trimester of pregnancy in Durban during summer is no joke.

Eben also wanted to get a word in, asking his wife in the comment section if he could also post a picture of him wearing her clothes. To which Anlia jokingly commented that only she is allowed to see the photo because he looks too sexy.

