‘You are one of a kind’– Zakes gifts Nandi Madida diamond ring for her birthday

Media Personality Nandi Madida celebrated her birthday this week, and the star’s husband, award-winning musician Zakes Bantwini, went above and beyond for his wife.

Madida is also known for her array of talents which includes music, acting and presenting. The South African Music Awards (Samas) winner turned 35 on Monday, and she was sent plenty of love from fans, friends, colleagues.

Zakes, however, made sure to make her birthday memorable by gifting her a diamond ring, which coincides with the day they met.

‘You are one of a kind’

The Grammy Award winner shared a touching birthday message to his wife, he wrote: “Happy birthday to a beautiful and amazing wife who just turned 35 today! You are truly one of a kind and I am incredibly blessed to have you as my partner in life. Your kind heart, unwavering support, and loving ways bring so much joy and happiness to our family.

“On this special day, I want you to know that you are loved and cherished by all of us. May your day be filled with all the things that make you happy, whether that’s spending time with family and loved ones, indulging in your favourite foods, or simply taking some time for yourself to relax and rejuvenate. Here’s to many more years of love and happiness together! Happy birthday my love.”

Nandi then shared that her husband had gifted her a new diamond ring.

She commented: “Met you on my birthday 10 years. The best birthday gift. Love you loads”.

The Samas host shared pictures and videos proudly showing off her new rock, and other gifts she received.

Many people commented on gorgeous the diamond ring, with the likes of Pearl Thusi, Pearl Modiadie and Minnie Dlamini sharing their birthday messages for the Say U Will hitmaker.

