Gig Guide: 3 fun festivals not to miss in October

Citizen Reporter

Festivities are well underway as the end of the year is drawing closer, and October seems to be the month during which most events will be taking place.

From Rocking the Daisies to the much-anticipated Spring Fiesta, October is the month to look forward to for fun events.

Here are three fun festivals to look forward to this month:

Spring Fiesta Music Festival

This October will see the delayed 10th Anniversary celebrations of one of SA’s legendary music festivals, Spring Fiesta.

The festival will host a carefully curated local line-up, over their five legendary stages, including Black Motion, Maphorisa, AKA, Daliwonga and Kamo Mphela.

Date: 8 October

Venue: Wild Waters Complex in Boksburg

Cost: Click here for tickets.

Click here to find out more.

BMW M Festival

M Fest returns after three years and petrolheads will have the ride of their lives.

Activities include, but are not limited to: hot laps, test drives, track entertainment, main music stage, entertainment for kids, giant swing, gourmet food stalls, beer garden, showroom, merch store, lifestyle vendors and more.

However, only two phases of tickets – Sunday tickets – are available as some are sold out.

Date: 15 and 16 October

Venue: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Cost: R120 – R200

Click here to find out more.

Corona Sunsets festival

Corona Sunsets festival is back and is expected to return to Johannesburg, with South Africa’s very own pop sensations, including the likes of Osama hitmaker – Zakes Bantwini and the Major League DJz.

The festival is set to “bring the magic of the sunset to the middle of the city”.

Cost: The tickets range from R350 to R750 with VIP tickets ranging from R750 to R950

Where: Huddle Park, in the centre of Linksfield

Date: 29 October

Time: 12pm

Click here to find out more.

*Additional reporting by Lethabo Malatsi

