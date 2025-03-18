Head writer of ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ cartoon series dies at 58

Cohen’s passing was made public by animation historian Jerry Beck, who confirmed that the cause of Cohen’s death was cancer.

David Steven Cohen, who was the head writer for 90s animated series Courage the Cowardly Dog, has passed away. Picture: @andrew_murdock/X

US film producer David Steven Cohen, the head writer of the 90s animated series Courage the Cowardly Dog, passed away at the age of 58.

Cohen’s passing was publicly announced by animation historian Jerry Beck in a Facebook post on Monday, where he confirmed that the cause of death was cancer.

“I just heard that my friend has passed from cancer. He was an accomplished writer, composer, producer – animation lover and friend,” averred Beck in his post on Monday.

“What a great guy. A true friend to all. You did good, David. You won’t be forgotten,” said the historian.

ALSO READ: South African-Namibian actress Zenobia Kloppers on bagging role on US series ‘The Wheel of Time’ [VIDEO]

Remembered for Courage

Some of Cohen’s most memorable work includes educational yet entertaining and artistic show for children Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, sitcom Parker Lewis Can’t Lose and another cartoon series ALF Tales.

But his most popular work is Cartoon Network’s Courage the Cowardly Dog, of which he was the head writer.

The cartoon series was centred on Courage, an anxious, comical-looking pink dog who lives with an elderly couple, Muriel and Eustace Bagge, on a farmhouse.

Each episode sees the couple tangled in a mystical situation that leads to Courage coming to the rescue of his owners.

Thank you David Steven Cohen for creating my childhood show and getting me into horror filmspic.twitter.com/ibmnJWyq39 — SUAREZ (@suayrez) March 17, 2025

Because of the cartoon’s supernatural and ghostly themes, many have said that Courage the Cowardly Dog was what got them into horror movies in their adult lives.

“Thank you David Steven Cohen for creating my childhood show and getting me into horror films,” wrote a Cohen fan on X.

“David Steven Cohen’s wild imagination gave us Courage, proving even the most terrified hearts can be heroes. Who else grew up questioning every shadow thanks to this show?” averred another fan of the show.

Courage the Cowardly Dog was created by John R. Dilworth for Cartoon Network. The series’ pilot episode was titled The Chicken from Outer Space which aired on Cartoon Network on 18 February 1996 in a short segment.

RIP to the legend who turned a pink, panicky pup into our childhood nightmares David Steven Cohen’s wild imagination gave us Courage, proving even the most terrified hearts can be heroes. Who else grew up questioning every shadow thanks to this show? — anaknijihoz.ron (@SonOfJihoz_real) March 17, 2025

So good was the short segment that it was greenlit to become a series, which premiered in 1999, and ran until 2002 for four seasons. Cohen joined the series in its first season.

The show was nominated for three Golden Reel Awards and won one Annie Award.

NOW READ: DStv announces 5 brand-new channels and price increases