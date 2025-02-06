‘It’s not entertainment, it is art’ — Artists tell President Ramaphosa ahead of Sona 2025:

Artists in SA are recipients of posthumous flowers; there's a paucity of laws that protect them and little support from the government

DJ Cleo is one of the artists who have spoken about their expectations from President Ramaphosa’s Sona. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER POOL AFP/Supplied

At the launch of the Children’s Fund in 1995, former president Nelson Mandela said there can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.

20 years later, one could say the same about the treatment of artists.

South African artists are probably the world’s biggest recipients of posthumous flowers. It’s not a musicians’ thing, nor is it limited to actors.

There is a widespread paucity of laws that protect artists and no tangible support from a government that is reactive rather than take a proactive approach.

On Thursday evening, South Africans will listen and watch as President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Of the weighty issues at hand that the general population want answers on, Ramaphosa is also expected to address some of the creative industry’s long-standing issues.

The Citizen spoke to some artists about their expectations tonight.

Artists’ Sona expectations

Director of Mzansi Ballet Dirk Badenhorst said the government must understand that the sustainability of the arts cannot only be achieved through ticket sales.

“It’s not entertainment; it is art. So, therefore, sometimes the creation of non-popular works is also necessary,” said Badenhorst.

Badenhorst said he would like to see more recognition of dance by the different departments within government.

“It cannot be a silo approach of sport, art and culture only. But that government inclusively — from finance to social development, to tourism — [participates] in the marketing of our country,” said Badenhorst.

He said this would help people understand the value of the arts and how it can be used, as it is, in countries like Russia, China and Cuba.

“To position our country as an international destination and a force to be reckoned with, both in the continent and internationally.”

For Cleopas Monyepao, popularly known as DJ Cleo, an arts-friendly regulatory environment should be addressed.

“The president could help create an environment where artists can thrive without the constant fear of legal or financial barriers,” averred the producer.

“This might involve revisiting tax laws or licensing requirements that could hinder creative businesses.”

The music producer turned broadcaster on Radio 2000 said the president should influence the environment for the arts by prioritising policies and processes with utmost focus on the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill (PPAB) and the Copyright Amendment Bill (CAB) and allocating resources more effectively.

“This by employing or ingesting industry experts and seasoned musicians, whom we can’t question because we know their contributions to the arts in the past. Not cadres,” said Cleo.

In October 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa referred the Copyright Amendment Bill to the Constitutional Court for a ruling on their constitutionality. The ruling’s date was moved from February to March.

In a statement, the South African Guild of Actors (Saga) were unhinged in their pessimism about their expectations from the Sona.

Saga said creatives in Mzansi generally suspect that Ramaphosa chose not to sign the Bills.

“Specifically to give reassurance to American studios, streamers, and broadcasters that their commercial interests in South African Film and TV productions remain subject to their monopolies.”

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has never acknowledged the grievances of the cultural and creative industries. He failed to do so under an ANC administration, and we have no doubt that he will fail to do so in his Sona under the GNU,” read the Saga statement.

Speaking about the challenges of sustainability, similar to Cleo, Badenhorst said he would like to see government supporting art companies by fostering a conducive environment for long-term growth.

“That is to ensure that art companies [in] dance, music, and drama start getting a government fund that will make these companies be able to run. This will further help us to collaborate, so that we’re not all fighting for survival,” Badenhorst shared.

In a perfect world…

When asked what a perfect world for a South African artist in their discipline would look like; Cleo first makes an emphasis on education, cultural and arts education.

The education would just be for the person who will become an art practitioner one day, but even the consumer needs the education, which Cleo stresses.

“Emphasising arts education and its value within the broader education system through curricula that include more arts and creative thinking,” he said.

“This could lead to a new generation of South Africans valuing and supporting the arts and respecting people’s intellectual property and minimise or reduce piracy and copying.”

In Badenhorst’s utopian picture, there are decent salaries.

“Decent healthcare, decent retirement care, decent spaces to work in, easy access to good theatres so that we can do what we’re supposed to do, what we’re born to do, and that is to create productions.”

