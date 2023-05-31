‘Who’s that?’ – Netizens not impressed with Rasta’s panting of Dineo Ranaka

By Lineo Lesemane

Fans are not happy with the painting that Rasta made for the TV and radio personality Dineo Ranaka.

Rasta shared the portrait on his social media pages, saying he made it to honour Dineo as she gets help with her mental health.

“Strength and much love to you sisters @dineoranaka 🙏🏽🙏🏽,” he wrote, captioning the pictures of his portraits.

People have since taken to the comments section to react. Many said they could not recognise Dineo in the paintings.

ALSO READ: It’s been a very busy 2021, says Rasta as he’s run out of paint

“I fought all those battles”

Rasta opened up to TshisaLive about his work. He said he hopes that his painting will reach Dineo or her sister.

“I’m definitely sure she will give her the painting and appreciate her for the love she has shown to me. Our sister Dineo is a strong woman. We would love for her to be back.”

He told the publication that he has also been through what Dineo is going through. He added: “It’s so sad when we hear our role models facing such hardships and say they want to take their lives.

“I fought all those battles. When you are pointed at by society because of this and that, it’s hard to achieve in life. Life can be so rough, tough, and hard. We need to keep our heads up.”

Dineo’s mental health battle continues

The Kaya FM presenter is reportedly admitted into a mental health clinic in Pretoria. In the past few days, many fans and celebrities have shown their support for her on social media platforms.

DJ Sbu slammed people who shared negative comments about Dineo on social media. He said the situation reminded him of the late award-winning rapper Riky Rick.

“What has happened to us? I’m not holier than thou, I’m not better than anybody, and I’ve got lots of my own mistakes as well, but since the Dineo situation happened, reminded me of Riky’s situation, which reminded me of HHP situation, which reminded me of other people who are not famous who committed suicide. Ms Dineo wrote something and said, ‘I now understand what you guys are going through’,” he said in a video.

NOW READ: From uThando Nes’thembu to Izingane zeS’thembu