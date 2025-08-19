Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani on family, new projects and a post-baby transformation

Simz has a new movie out, which premiered this Tuesday, while Tino has also released a new song.

Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema and her partner Tino Chinyani are embracing a busy chapter in their lives, balancing parenthood with exciting career opportunities.

We recently caught up with the couple to talk about their new projects, family life and Simz’s post-baby transformation.

Parenting after baby number two

The couple welcomed their second child in November last year. Their first son was born in 2020.

Simz said that while they are grateful for their family and beautiful children, raising two kids is no easy task.

“It’s a lot. We’re tired, and we are not coping – not at all,” Simz said while laughing.

Tino added: “I’m exhausted. You might not see it right now, but that’s because I keep my skin routine on point.”

Simz recently travelled to Turkey for a “mummy makeover”.

She said the results were exactly what she had hoped for.

“Healing and recovery take a lot of patience – and I’m not a patient person. But the results make it worth it. I wanted to keep it natural, just like I looked before having kids.”

A new film and a new song

Simz stars in a newly released movie, A Cop and a Half, which premiered on Prime Video on Tuesday, 19 August.

“I’m excited about that, and I can’t wait for people to see it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tino revealed he is gearing up to release a brand new single titled Sweet Fusion.

A few weeks ago, he dropped another single, Delilah, with Manu Worldstar.

“Delilah is doing amazing things online, and Sweet Fusion is going to blow everyone away. The video is out, Trace is running the exclusive, but we’ll share it on socials soon. This summer is going to be hot,” he added.

