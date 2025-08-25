‘Spring Fiesta heard you loud and clear’ — Portia Monique after Spring Fiesta update

Monique said she first came to South Africa in 2013. “It’s been a minute… but I’m coming home,” she wrote.

After months of self-campaigning and fans asking for her inclusion on this year’s lineup of Spring Fiesta, singer Portia Monique was confirmed as one of the performers.

…And because you asked… #SpringFiesta heard you loud and clear 💛 and they delivered 💫



2013: I came to South Africa and fell in love…

2025: I’m coming home to remind you why 💃🏾🪩🔥



It’s been a minute… but I’m coming home 🇿🇦💛



Mzansi, here we come 💫 pic.twitter.com/TTPOaxWV1a — Portia Monique (@PortiaMonique_) August 22, 2025

“And because you asked… Spring Fiesta heard you loud and clear, and they delivered,” Monique wrote on social media.

In June, Monique told The Citizen that she was waiting to hear from the organisers.

“As of currently, I’m awaiting to hear back from the Spring Fiesta organisers, in regard to me being a part of the lineup,” she said at the time.

“I am supposed to be a part of this 15 year anniversary, it’s been much too long. My loyal fans deserve it, the Soulful House culture deserves it, and I would absolutely love to be back on South African soil, reconnecting with my Soulful House tribe again.”

The Spring Fiesta is an annual music festival hosted at the Wild Waters Complex in Ekurhuleni. It celebrates 15 years this year.

Portia Monique should have been included… She's the first one to make a hit with Layabouts that had a huge influence in South Africa https://t.co/SpHzZ4udaV — DeepSoul ZA (@DeepSoul420) June 3, 2025

Monique ‘coming home’

Monique said she first came to South Africa in 2013. “It’s been a minute… but I’m coming home,” she wrote.

After announcing UK-based Deep and Soulful House duo The Layabouts as one of the headline acts at this year’s Spring Fiesta, a handful of South African House fans wondered where Monique’s name was on the list.

What about @PortiaMonique_ ? Why is she not part of the line up🙁 https://t.co/9RH10HrJpC — The_Native_Son🌞🇿🇦🏴‍☠️ (@Manny_867) June 19, 2025

The calls for Monique stemmed from classic House songs The Layabouts has with the singer, the biggest of which is Do Better.

The six uniquely curated stages are expected to attract talent from South Africa and around the globe. From House to Hip Hop, Amapiano to AfroTech, the sounds of Spring Fiesta are as diverse and dynamic as its fans.

Additional acts are expected to be announced in the coming months, culminating in October.

More than 10,000 music lovers are expected to gather at this year’s edition, which promises more than just performances but a full-scale celebration of culture, creativity, and 15 years of unforgettable memories.

