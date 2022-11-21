Battle of the pastors on ‘Uyajola 9/9’: ‘You used to go down on me’

Citizen Reporter

This week, X was back to stand in for Jub Jub on Uyajola 9/9, and he began by helping a pastor named Dudu catch her husband, Sifiso (who is also a pastor), in the act.

She told X how her husband aroused her suspicions when he spent too much time on the road, under the guise of building a more financially stable life for their children, and coming back with nothing to show for all the work he was supposedly doing.

Another thing that raised Dudu’s suspicion about his alleged infidelity was his lack of romantic interest in her.

She said he no longer called her by the pet names he used to use for her, and never wanted to be seen holding her hand whenever they went out as a family.

Most surprising about this week’s episode is the fact that Dudu brought her oldest child, Mpumi, to the confrontation.

They found Sifiso seated at a table in Daveyton, praying for someone, and he calmly sat at the table, wearing church garb, as his wife screamed at him and the woman he was found in the home with.

It is unclear whether or not he was cheating with the woman he was found with.

Kare the calmer the man the more crazy you look during confrontation #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/M2syUHEr3P— Moloko (@Rozey_moloko) November 20, 2022

Dudu repeatedly shouted about how he told her he was in East London. She shouted at the top of her lungs during the entire episode, to no end.

Later on, while speaking to X, Dudu’s husband seemed unmoved by the entire incident, and disinterested in engaging Dudu.

Sifiso then claimed not to know Dudu or know anything about the wedding ring she was wearing.

He later changed his tune, saying they were once married, but that he had broken up with her.

Latest Uyajola 9/9 episode, 20 November 2022. Sifiso speaks to X and his so-called wife, Dudu | Picture: Screengrab

She then called him a liar, stating that he used to “suck” her vagina and “ride” her.

So the pastor is licking the ????with the same mouth that his preaching with????..yah neh we listen to nywana ko church ????????????????#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/7sH6O7GBHC— Stundee_sa (@stundee_sa) November 20, 2022

Sifiso told Dudu that she would never destroy him.

A woman then came to kick Sifiso, Dudu and the Uyajola 9/9 crew out of the home to finish the confrontation out on the street, where Dudu tried to physically attack her husband.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: ‘uThando Nesthembu’: MaYeni and Musa Mseleku’s love ‘ageing like fine wine’

Hospital confrontation

Tlalani Sehlabi turned to Uyajola 9/9, stating that her boyfriend, Siphiwe, had recently become standoffish with her, giving her attitude whenever she spoke to him, and that he had started coming home with new clothes she had never seen before.

She told the show she had confronted him about his changed behaviour once, but that he told her to do whatever she needed to do because all she had were suspicions, and no proof.

They were found at what looked like a hospital, where he sat on a bench holding on to a crutch with his leg bandaged.

The lady he was found with told Jub Jub, the Uyajola 9/9 team and Tlalani that Siphiwe is her boyfriend.

I’ve never seen Jub Jub so confused ???? ngalendlela ????????????????#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/0RSCzv2A1z— HLUBI ZAR (@Bhuthlubie) November 20, 2022

The woman he was found with then told everyone that Siphiwe told her Tlalani was a drug addict.

She further accused her of “selling her body”, after it was revealed that she spent the entire day at a tavern in the hopes of catching Siphiwe out if he thought she was out of town.

The two women then loudly traded insults and threatened to beat each other up as Jub Jub tried to find out what was going on from Siphiwe.

Siphiwe told the Uyajola 9/9 host that he turned to his other girlfriend to take him to get medical attention because Tlalani was missing in action for two days.

He then revealed to Jub Jub that Tlalani had her children taken away from her because she wass “careless.”

Siphiwe told Jub Jub that he started dating Tlalani this year, much to the disappointment of his family, who warned him about her, and the fact that she was a known cheater in their neighbourhood.

#Uyajola99

So the guy pillow talks to his side chick about his main chick ???????? pic.twitter.com/7m3MGCWFw2— Bella’s brand builder ⚡️⚡️ (@Pinky316322742) November 20, 2022

Trying to sort the situation, Jub Jub pleaded with Siphiwe not to abandon Tlalani, and judged the other wpman for dating Siphiwe, even though she knew he was with Tlalani.

Siphiwe told Jub Jub he no longer wanted to be with her, and Jub Jub gave up trying to resolve the situation, stating he was wasting his time trying to help Tlalani.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

READ NEXT: ‘How To Ruin Christmas’: Queen Valencia Twala returns to welcome a grandchild