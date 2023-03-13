‘Love & Hip Hop SA’ to honour Supa Mega

Kaunda Selisho

The impact that rapper AKA has had on the South African Hip Hop landscape is undeniable and no one knows that better than his friends, Yanga Chief and Da L.E.S. As cast members of the recently launched Love & Hip Hop SA, the pair let cameras in as they not only attended his public memorial service but performed some of the hit AKA songs they featured on.

“Sadly, one of the country’s most iconic Hip Hop stars, AKA’s tragic passing has left the Love & Hip Hop SA cast distraught as they grapple with his sudden death,” said producers in a recent statement.

Yanga Chief speaking at AKA’s memorial service on ‘Love & Hip Hop SA’ | Picture: Screenshot

Popularly known as the Supa Mega by his adoring fans, Kiernan Forbes was close friends with Da L.E.S and Yanga Chief.

They both dropped numerous hit tracks with AKA over the years.

‘Love & Hip Hop SA’ shows the Supa Mega some love

AKA’s memorial service | Picture: Screenshot

“In the third episode of Love and Hip Hop South Africa we see the cast of the show navigate through the shockingly devastating news of AKA’s passing as they share their tributes to their industry peer.”

According to producers, the cast also spoke about the fear that is looming in South Africa regarding the crime stats and tragic losses from senseless killings in the country.

ALSO READ: SA shows up – AKA’s Mass Country certified gold

“I’m sitting here and I’m thinking, do we even have enough money to protect ourselves, and furthermore – who am I protecting myself from,” commented Gigi Lamayne.

Private memorial

In addition to the public memorial held at the Sandton Convention Center, Da L.E.S hosted an intimate memorial with the rest of the Love & Hip Hop SA cast where AKA’s dad Tony Forbes joined them to honour how AKA impacted their careers.

Tony Forbes speaking to Da L.E.S and Shane Eagle | Picture: Screenshot

The episode also offers a look into how Mr Forbes has been coming to terms with the loss of his son and his final moments with him ahead of his burial.

The third episode of Love & Hip Hop SA will air on MTV DStv Channel 130 on Monday, 13 March, at 9.30pm CAT.

“We are all still in disbelief – it’s an unfair thing” – @ItsYangaChief 🤍 On the next episode of Love & Hip Hop South Africa, we celebrate the SupaMega, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes 🕊️#MTVLHHSA Mondays at 21:30 CAT, repeats at 15:10 CAT 📺 MTV channel 130 @dstvza pic.twitter.com/txhc6TzOEA— MTVAfrica (@MTVAfrica) March 8, 2023

READ NEXT: ‘My dad was a murderer’ – ‘Love and Hip Hop SA’ star J. Molley