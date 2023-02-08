PICS: Inside the premier of new Afrikaans series ‘Mooiweer en Warm’

Xanet Scheepers

Some of the most well-known faces in the Afrikaans entertainment industry got together on Monday evening to watch the first two episodes of Mooiweer en Warm, a project they’ve been working on together for months.

At an intimate screening held in Cape Town, directors Zandré Coetzer and Ephraim Gordon couldn’t be prouder of the final products and the cast of their ‘new baby’.

Said Zandré: “Producing Mooiweer en Warm was an incredible journey and I laughed every day”. Ephraim added that the first time he read the script for this new drama, it felt like a little piece straight out of South African nostalgia.

Addressing guests at the preview, Director for kykNET Channels, Waldimar Pelser said it is always a big moment when a KykNet drama is launched.

“Our Tuesday night 8pm slot has been the biggest and most important slot for KykNet dramas on the schedule for many years. It’s not just about entertainment either, it also gives some of the best writers in our country the opportunity to really walk a path with the viewers over about 13 weeks and tell a story that takes them away from their usual reality, but which also reminds them of who they are.”

ALSO SEE: PICS: Boity stuns in shimmering blue evening gown at 2023 Grammys

About Mooiweer en Warm

At a run of the mill church on the Highveld, pastor Issie is struggling – like many other pastors – to keep her congregation afloat. It is for this reason that she agrees to sign a contract with Alex Kemp to use the church grounds for a flea market every Saturday.

Mooiweer en Warm follows the lives of the weekend hawkers and get a look at their lives, struggles and joys. Whilst the characters show the viewers more of their salt of the earth lives, another storyline will keep viewers glued to the screen: the dam on top of the hill above the small town might burst if heavy rains fall. But the only people who know about the possible danger, are the scientists who are not necessarily known for their people skills.

The team who brought the flea market to South African screens

This new Afrikaans drama series is from the pen of acclaimed writer Paul C. Venter, known for legendary series such as Arende, Konings, Vlug na Egipte and Terug na Egipte, and produced by Nagvlug Films who also produced acclaimed series such as Dinge van ’n kind, Nêrens, Noord-Kaap and Hotel.

Paul says that he has always wanted to a series about a flea market.

“While I was busy doing research at a real flea market, somebody mentioned how dangerous it would be if a market would catch fire. That made me think about other disasters that could mean the end to a market and the question: Will it or won’t it? I think it is going to keep viewers intrigued to the end.”

ALSO SEE: Twitter trolls Leonardo DiCaprio after rumours he is dating a 19-year-old

Meet the cast

Carla Smith (Tydelik terminaal, Troukoors) as Cezanne Dippenaar

Carlo Daniels (Skemerdans, Barakat) is Ruben Arendse

Geon Nel (Die Boekklub, Nêrens, Noord-Kaap) is Alex Kemp

Marisa Drummond (Spoorloos: Die eiland, Elke skewe pot) is Isabella Boshoff, or dominee Issie as she is known

Beer Adriaanse (Hotel, Kanarie) is Meyer Basson

Susan Danford (Raised by Wolves, Imdemnity) is Hannah Brand

Jacques Theron (Moffie and Sheperds and Butchers) is Dieter

Antoinette Kellerman –(Known Gods and Song vir Katryn) is Berta Engelbrecht

Tinarie van Wyk Loots (Troukoors and Nêrens, Noord-Kaap) is Berta’s daughter Aletta

Paul du Toit (Stiekyt and Binnelanders) is Lood Momberg

Deon Lotz (Legacy, Binnelanders) is Willem Conradie

Ira Blanckenberg (Toorbos and Griekwastad) is Willem’s wife Nerine

Kim Cloete (Fynskrif and Binnelanders) is Carmen Booysen

Royston Stoffels (Arendsvlei and Vaselinetjie) is Carmen’s blind father Oom Skip

Don’t miss Mooiweer en Warm every Tuesday at 8pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144). Also available on Catch Up.

PICS: The cast members at the preview of Mooiweer en Warm

Deon Lotz, Susan Danford and Paul C. Venter with Quinton Krog kykNET’s Content executive at the premier in Cape Town

Picture: Nardus Engelbrecht

Marisa Drummond and Kim Cloete

Picture: Nardus Engelbrecht

Liam Bosman, Brümilda van Rensburg and Minke Marais

Picture: Nardus Engelbrecht

Beer Adriaanse with director Ephraim Gordon

Picture: Nardus Engelbrecht