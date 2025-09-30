The Real Housewives of Durban Annie Mthembu mourns passing of her friend

The late Sibusiso ‘Prince Edgie’ Nhlengethwa was a photographer, stylist and a close friend of Annie Mthembu.

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Mthembu is mourning the passing of her friend Sibusiso ‘Prince Edgie’ Nhlengethwa.

“Forever Young – A Legend with a Living Legacy. I will always love you,” wrote Mthembu on Instagram.

Nhlengethwa was a photographer and a stylist. He and Mthembu worked together in their company, We Do Marketing.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved friend, brother and son Sibusiso Nhlengethwa, who was affectionately known as Prince Edgie,” read a statement confirming Nhlengethwa’s passing. The statement said the 40-year-old died over the weekend.

“Sibusiso lived a life full of energy, warmth and love that touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The Real Housewives send their condolences

Mthembu’s cast members on The Real Housewives of Durban sent their condolences to Mthembu through messages.

“My heart is broken, Annie. I still can’t believe it. I’m so deeply grateful to have met Edgie through you, and for all the amazing moments we shared together. Edgie’s light, laughter, and style brought so much joy to every room, and those memories will stay with me forever,” wrote Sorisha Naidoo.

“This broke my heart,” wrote Londie ‘London’ Zulu. She described Nhlengethwa as a happy soul.

“My deepest condolences again. He was truly such a happy soul, always radiating kindness and light.”

“I’m so sorry my anns,” said JoJo Robinson.

