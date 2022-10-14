Uthando Nesthembu: Is MaYeni the next sister wife wanting out?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The meeting between Musa Mseleku and his wives continued in episode three as much of the animosity amongst the wives continued, particularly MaYeni on Uthando Nesthembu.

Last week in episode two, Mseleku’s wives; MaCele (Busisiwe Mseleku), MaYeni (Nokukhanya Mseleku), MaKhumalo (Thobile Mseleku) and MaNgwabe (Mbali Mseleku) discussed the prospect of wife number five.

MaYeni said her opinion of wife number five would be taken as criticism from Mseleku as he would view it as problematic, “he shouldn’t annoy me”, she said.

Viewers of the popular reality show are well aware of MaNgwabe’s unhappiness in the marriage with many wondering when she will eventually leave as her behaviour has displayed much unhappiness in her union with Mseleku.

So MaYeni’s dismissive behaviour towards Mseleku in episode three was a surprise to viewers.

Is MaYeni thinking of leaving Musa Mseleku?

Mseleku visited MaYeni in her homestead and when he walked in he was taken aback by her cold welcome.

Approaching MaYeni for a kiss, she refused. Mseleku asked why she didn’t want to kiss him, replying with a vague answer, she said “he knows what he did”.

The issue wasn’t explored further with Mseleku bringing up the conversation of wife number five once again.

The polygamist claimed that his second wife played ignorance with the question of what he deems a “need” for another wife, accusing MaYeni of playing dumb with the topic.

MaYeni replied: “If you remember your last words very well, you said, ‘those who want to leave can leave, I’ll soldier on”.

MaYeni is referring to last season when Mseleku told his wives if any of them had a problem with his pursuit of wife number five they can happily leave. MaYeni further expressed that Mseleku said he “took them from other men”, a comment that didn’t sit well with her, as she wanted her husband to explain himself.

MaYeni said Mseleku’s comment was distasteful and she has not been okay since. The businessman admitted his words were a mistake and doesn’t want to go back to that place.

MaNgwabe thrown under the bus

During MaYeni and Mseleku’s tense discussion, the fourth wife, MaNgwabe’s name was mentioned. Mseleku mentioned that MaNgwabe and MaYeni knew each other and were friends prior to knowing him.

Mseleku believes that MaYeni was hurt deeply when he decided to marry MaNgwabe which has caused a huge problem.

MaYeni started crying visibly showing this still affects her deeply.

MaYeni reminded Mseleku that MaNgwabe was the one disrespectful to him in previous family meetings and that he unfairly put both of them in a box.

She concluded that she feels that Mseleku doesn’t care about her opinion and emotionally adding she can’t go any deeper with the topic because it would hurt the family and him.

Twitter reacts to Uthando Nesthembu episode three:

MaYeni is a perfect example of why isithembu is so emotionally damaging for women. The girl is really hurting ????????#uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/gru22oeevR— @MissKZa (@GiftedNozZA2) October 13, 2022

Saw my goofball of Happiness ???????????? Mnini wami ???????????? oh I love this child #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/kRqcZC5xAh— MaZwide (@Malwande_udumo) October 13, 2022

Mayeni is seriously hurt. She seems to be slowly signing outta this marriage #uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/GXzF5IAtrL— ????Brownie???? (@RealVeroch) October 13, 2022