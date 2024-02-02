WATCH: Nozi Qamngana-Mayaba announces a new show

She is a presenter of other shows, including 'Yes, I Have HIV.'

Nozibele “Nozi” Qamngana-Mayaba has a brand-new show in the pipeline for her fans.

The YouTuber turned TV presenter said she wants to help daughters mend their broken relationships with their mothers.

ALSO READ: PICS: Nozi and Skhu Mayaba welcome their first baby

Child-mom relationship

According to Nozi, the show was inspired by her personal experiences. She shared: “What was meant to teach me independence ended up being tough love and the most unimaginable fear of my own mother.

“It led to a lot of self-esteem issues and me seeking validation in all the wrong places because I wanted what lacked at home. I’m reaching out to daughters who have had very difficult and complex relationships with their mothers. I would love to hear from you.”

As a first-time mum, Nozi also spoke about the importance of a child-mom relationship.

“I read an interesting quote the other day: ‘Moms love their sons and raise their daughters.’ A mom-and-daughter relationship can be beautiful, yet complex. There’s nothing like being a first-time mum that makes you reflect on your childhood,” she said.

Nozi welcomed her first baby with her husband, Skhumbuzo Mayaba, in July.

Sharing the exciting news at the time, she posted pictures, offering fans a look inside her delivery room.

She wrote, “Isaiah 9:6. For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder.” Our baby boy has arrived. Thank you so much for all your prayers and well wishes.”

NOW READ: PICS: ‘My queen is happy’ – Amanda du-Pont takes her mum to the Maldives for a vacation