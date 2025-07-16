Lifestyle

Actor and comedian Madluphuthu reportedly passes away

Bonginkosi Tiwane

16 July 2025

Mgudlwa's films like My sh*t father and My Lotto Ticket, Madluphuthu 1 and Madluphuthu 2 were popular in the mid-2000s.

Oscar Mgudlwa as Madluphuthu

In character: actor Oscar Mgudlwa as Madluphuthu. Picture: Asanda Mgudlwa/Facebook

South African comedian and actor Oscar Mgudlwa, popularly known as Madluphuthu, has reportedly passed away.

His son, Asanda Mgudlwa, posted a tribute on Facebook which confirmed his passing.

Madluphuthu

The actor was one of the pioneers in the low-budget movie industry, which experienced significant growth around the 2000s when DVDs were prevalent.

In films such as My sh*t father and My Lotto Ticket, Madluphuthu 1 and Madluphuthu 2, Mgudlwa became an instant celebrity through his character of intellectually disabled and hilarious Madluphuthu.

The films, whose DVDs were priced under R50, was a staple in most townships due to the infectious humour that most black people in those areas could relate to.

Before building a name for himself in film and comedy, Mgudlwa had a stint as a Kwaito musician. He worked with the late Mapaputsi in 2001, and prior to that, released an album with Mina Nawe’s Man Child in 1998.

Mgudlwa was from Daveyton, on the East Rand.

Read more on these topics

actor comedy death

