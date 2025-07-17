Another one! Dr Musa Mthombeni graduates with a Master of Medicine

Dr Musa Mthombeni has once again proven that academic brilliance and charisma can coexist.

The beloved TV presenter and certified funny guy, already a qualified medical doctor, is now officially Dr Musa Mthombeni, Master of Medicine — and South Africans can’t get enough.

Juggling hospital corridors, red carpets, and jet-setting with his former Miss SA wife, Liesl Mthombeni, the doctor has just added another academic feather to his already impressive cap.

A Doctor with degrees (and then some)

Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Dr Musa began his academic journey at the University of the Witwatersrand, where he earned his MBBCh degree in 2015.

Since then, he’s seamlessly managed a dual career. He has built a name in the entertainment industry while continuing his work in the medical field.

By 2023, he’d passed the notoriously difficult FC Rad Diag SA board exams. Fast-forward to 2025, and Musa proudly walked the graduation stage once again. He received a Master of Medicine in Diagnostic Radiology from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).

In true Musa fashion, he marked the moment on social media with a hilarious caption:

“What do Masters of Medicine graduates eat for breakfast again? Speak fast, the queue marshal looks mean and is about to call my number. NQF level what-what Daddies are up!”

He also shared his latest honour: being elected to the Young Specialist Forum in the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa. It is a platform representing newly qualified medical specialists.

Of flights, fame, and fluoroscopy

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Mthombeni.

When he’s not saving lives or mastering the human vascular system, Musa lights up social media timelines. He shares his goofy humour, travel reels, and swoon-worthy posts about his wife, former Miss South Africa Liesl.

The couple has built a fan base around their love, playfulness, and infectious joy. But behind the jokes is a serious professional who regularly spends hours in the theatre.

In one post, Musa gave followers a peek into his high-pressure world:

“The end of a great week learning about all things Arteriovenous Malformations and how to cure them from some of the best in the world… When it feels like a lot, let’s remember that we prayed for these moments! 2025 We Build! Phez’kwabo!”

What it takes to earn a Master of Medicine in Radiology in Mzansi

A Master of Medicine (MMed) in Diagnostic Radiology is no walk in the park. It’s one of the most challenging postgraduate paths in medicine, requiring years of study, clinical practice, and research.

Candidates must first complete their MBChB (like Musa did in 2015). They should then register with the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

Key features of the MMed programme include:

Rigorous clinical training: In advanced imaging like CT scans, MRI, ultrasound, and interventional procedures.

Academic coursework and exams: Including journal discussions, formal lectures, and departmental meetings.

Research dissertation: A crucial requirement for the degree.

Specialist status: Upon completion, graduates register as diagnostic radiologists, highly sought after in both public and private sectors.

Wits and Stellenbosch are among the South African universities offering the programme.

It is aligned with the College of Radiologists of SA curriculum.

From scrubs to spotlight, and still rising

With his passion for medicine, cheeky humour, and unmatched work ethic, Dr Musa Mthombeni is the embodiment of excellence. He is a man who brings his dreams to life both on stage and on television.

As he continues to stack up accolades, fans are cheering him on every step of the way.