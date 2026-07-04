Hollywoodbets Durban July unveils fashion’s next big stars

Explore how Country Allure meets couture at the Hollywoodbets Durban July, showcasing fashion's next big stars on the runway.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July has long outgrown its identity as simply a horse racing spectacle.

It is where fashion finds its grandest stage. It is also where trends are born before the first race is even run. Additionally, every arrival is a statement.

Amid the sea of impeccably dressed guests and headline making style moments, one showcase quietly carries the greatest promise of all.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award presented by Metro FM returns today. It places ten exceptional emerging designers at the centre of South Africa’s biggest fashion conversation.

While established names command attention on the race day runway, these young creatives arrive with something far more exciting. They are bringing fresh ideas, fearless craftsmanship and the possibility of becoming the country’s next celebrated designers.

Every stitch on today’s runway has been earned. Months of sketching, pattern cutting and meticulous hand finishing have culminated in collections inspired by this year’s theme, Country Allure.

Rather than simply interpreting the brief, the finalists have reimagined it through modern silhouettes, luxurious fabrics and thoughtful detailing. This balances countryside romance with contemporary glamour.

Representing some of KwaZulu Natal’s leading fashion institutions are Lungelo Cele from Esayidi Fashion School, Siphelele Ngcobo from Northdale TVET, Thato Selekane and Mlungisi Ndlovu from DUT, Dalisu Vumase and Dumile Shozi from iGoda Incubator, Kiyaan Pillay from PMB School of Fashion and Umgungundlovu TVET students Aphiwe Dlamini, Mandisa Matsinye and Nomfundo Mdlalose.

Together, they represent a new generation. This generation is determined to leave its mark on South African fashion.

Their presence at Greyville is no small achievement. The finalists emerged from a competitive field of 25 semi finalists.

They impressed judges with originality, precision and an ability to translate a creative concept into garments. These garments are worthy of one of Africa’s most prestigious fashion platforms.

The competition has become far more than a student showcase. Over the past two decades it has built a remarkable reputation for discovering talent. That talent goes on to shape the local fashion industry.

Former finalists have launched successful labels and showcased at major fashion weeks. They have returned to the Hollywoodbets Durban July as invited designers.

This completes a journey that began with this very competition. That legacy is what makes today’s showcase one of the event’s defining moments.

Beyond the bursaries, cash prizes and the coveted opportunity to experience SA Fashion Week, the Young Designer Award offers something every emerging creative hopes for: visibility.

In a single afternoon, their work is seen by influential designers, buyers, stylists, photographers, fashion editors and thousands of spectators. These spectators are eager to discover the next breakout talent.

As Greyville comes alive with colour, couture and celebration, the Young Designer Award reminds us that the Hollywoodbets Durban July is not only a place where fashion is admired.

It is also where South Africa’s fashion future is unveiled, one extraordinary look at a time.