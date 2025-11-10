Chymamusique discharged after six operations

Chymamusique returned to hospital on 27 October due to internal bleeding and a seizure, according to his team.

Two months after being involved in a fatal car accident, music producer Chymamusique is back in hospital after suffering from internal bleeding.

Real name Collen Ntala Mmotla, Chymamusique returned to the hospital on 27 October due to internal bleeding and a seizure, according to his team.

Chymamusique and fellow artist DJ Poizen were involved in a car crash on the N1 near Ysterberg Mountain, outside Polokwane, in late August.

Producer Calvin Masetla, who is popularly known as DJ Poizen, didn’t survive the head-on collision.

Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said two sedans collided head-on before catching fire.

Four of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition.

Chymamusique discharged

Following well-wishes from throngs of his fans, Chymamusique’s management said the muso was healing.

“He is healing, thanks for well wishes. All the six operations went well, two operations pending,” they wrote on his social media account.

Responding to another fan, the management team said Chymamusique would be discharged on Monday, 10 November.

Cancelling gigs

Following his recovery, taking longer than anticipated, the Somandla hit-maker cancelled his gig in November.

“If your life is hard, enjoy it. If your life is good, enjoy it. What the f, man, look at this; half of my head is gone,” he said in the video.

“I’m cancelling all the gigs until the end of November. Resignation,” he added before signing in the air with his hand.

On Monday, before being discharged, the 35-year-old shared a photo of a long scar on his scalp indicating the operations he’s gone through on his head.

“Discharged, God will handle the rest,” he captioned the Instagram Stories photo. Since the August car accident, Chymamusique has consistently shared Bible verses to encourage himself and others during difficult moments.

