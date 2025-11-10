Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

Chymamusique discharged after six operations

Picture of Bonginkosi Tiwane

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Lifestyle Journalist

6 minute read

10 November 2025

04:28 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Chymamusique returned to hospital on 27 October due to internal bleeding and a seizure, according to his team.

Chymamusique

Chymamusique is getting discharged on Monday after spending the last few weeks in ICU. Picture: chymamusique/Instagram

Two months after being involved in a fatal car accident, music producer Chymamusique is back in hospital after suffering from internal bleeding.

Real name Collen Ntala Mmotla, Chymamusique returned to the hospital on 27 October due to internal bleeding and a seizure, according to his team.

Chymamusique and fellow artist DJ Poizen were involved in a car crash on the N1 near Ysterberg Mountain, outside Polokwane, in late August.

Producer Calvin Masetla, who is popularly known as DJ Poizen, didn’t survive the head-on collision.

Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said two sedans collided head-on before catching fire.

Four of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition.

ALSO READ: Chymamusique out of ICU following tragic accident that claimed five lives

Chymamusique discharged

Following well-wishes from throngs of his fans, Chymamusique’s management said the muso was healing.

“He is healing, thanks for well wishes.  All the six operations went well, two operations pending,” they wrote on his social media account.

Responding to another fan, the management team said Chymamusique would be discharged on Monday, 10 November.

ALSO READ: Condolences pour in for DJ Poizen after he and Chymamusique involved in accident [VIDEO]

Cancelling gigs

Following his recovery, taking longer than anticipated, the Somandla hit-maker cancelled his gig in November.

 “If your life is hard, enjoy it. If your life is good, enjoy it. What the f, man, look at this; half of my head is gone,” he said in the video.

“I’m cancelling all the gigs until the end of November. Resignation,” he added before signing in the air with his hand.

On Monday, before being discharged, the 35-year-old shared a photo of a long scar on his scalp indicating the operations he’s gone through on his head.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by chymamusique (@chymamusique)

“Discharged, God will handle the rest,” he captioned the Instagram Stories photo. Since the August car accident, Chymamusique has consistently shared Bible verses to encourage himself and others during difficult moments.

NOW READ: Sabelo Gumede on fighting cancer: ‘People checking on me every day makes me think that I’m gonna beat this thing’

Read more on these topics

car accident Intensive care unit (ICU) music Recovery

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Duduzile and Duduzane Zuma: Siblings ‘targeted’ by the state or should they face the music?
News False start at apartheid-era crimes commission as AfriForum calls for equality in proceedings
News Trump’s G20 summit boycott triggers political storm in South Africa
Weather Rain here, clouds there: Here’s what weather to expect across SA on Monday
News Thabo Bester seeks same treatment as other accused persons

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now