Black Coffee’s benefit concert and more happening in Johannesburg this weekend

From outdoor festivals to family events, there is plenty to choose from this weekend.

Johannesburg and surrounding areas are preparing for a weekend filled with cultural events, live music, sport and community activities.

A range of performances, markets and public gatherings will take place across Gauteng, offering residents and visitors several ways to engage with local talent.

Here is what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Black Coffee Foundation benefit concert

The Africa Is Not a Jungle stage will host a benefit concert in partnership with the Black Coffee Foundation. The event, which began on 8 November in Durban, aims to celebrate African music, culture and creativity while supporting social upliftment projects.

The concert will be held on Saturday, 29 November 2025, at Melrose Arch, with doors opening at 12pm. Organisers said that R20 from every ticket sold will go towards community development, artist empowerment and creative education initiatives across South Africa.

Madagascar JR. at The Peoples Theatre

Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR. is showing at The Peoples Theatre at Joburg Theatre.

The production is based on the DreamWorks animated film and follows the characters Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they leave New York’s Central Park Zoo for Madagascar.

The show runs from 4 November to 24 December 2025. All children over one year old are required to have their own booked seat. Tickets cost R120.

Miss African Beauty Queen 2025

Miss African Beauty Queen 2025 will take place on 29 November 2025 at 10am.

The pageant aims to celebrate young women across Africa by highlighting talent, intelligence and community involvement. Tickets are priced at R200.

Maskandi Engomeni Picnic

The Maskandi Engomeni Picnic will take place on Saturday, 29 November 2025, at Ubuntu Kraal in Soweto. The event begins at 10am, and tickets cost R150.

The Echo of Royalty – Pepsin & Mkhanyakude

Artist Teboho Montse will present Mkhanyakude x Pepsin: A Two-Day Cultural Explosion at the Lesedi Theatre on 29 and 30 November 2025.

The programme showcases both of Montse’s performance personas and includes artists from the Maximum Stylez record label, along with guest performers.

The second performance will take place on 30 November 2025 at 6pm. Tickets cost R300.

